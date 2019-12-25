Strek je handen uit vanuit de duisternis

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-33 levert Reach out of the darkness van Friend & Lover op. Eerlijk gezegd zou ik het nummer glad vergeten zijn als het niet de herkenningsmelodie was van een programma op Pacifica Houston waar ik jarenlang naar geluisterd heb toen het op voor Nederland acceptabele tijden werd uitgezonden.
De lp is van 1969, het nummer was een hit in de zomer van 1968, de single is evenwel uit 1967. Friend & Lover waren niet erg lang een stel. Voor mij hoort het vooral bij een groot deel van deze eeuw waarin ik naar collega The Vinyl Avenger luisterde.
I think it’s so groovy now
Reach out in the darkness
And you may find a friend
I knew a man that I did not care for
Don’t be afraid of love
Listen to me
Now, reach out!
Reach out OF the darkness is echt de titel