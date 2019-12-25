Strek je handen uit vanuit de duisternis

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-33 levert Reach out of the darkness van Friend & Lover op. Eerlijk gezegd zou ik het nummer glad vergeten zijn als het niet de herkenningsmelodie was van een programma op Pacifica Houston waar ik jarenlang naar geluisterd heb toen het op voor Nederland acceptabele tijden werd uitgezonden.

De lp is van 1969, het nummer was een hit in de zomer van 1968, de single is evenwel uit 1967. Friend & Lover waren niet erg lang een stel. Voor mij hoort het vooral bij een groot deel van deze eeuw waarin ik naar collega The Vinyl Avenger luisterde.

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together

Reach out in the darkness

Reach out in the darkness

Reach out in the darkness

And you may find a friend

I knew a man that I did not care for

And then one day this man gave me a call

We sat and talked about things on our mind

And now this man, he is a friend of mine

Reach out in the darkness

Reach out in the darkness

Reach out in the darkness

And you may find a friend

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together

Don’t be afraid of love

Don’t be afraid

Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid to love

Listen to me

Everybody needs a little love

Everybody needs somebody

That they can be thinking of

Now, reach out!

Reach out in the darkness

Reach out in the darkness

Reach out in the darkness

And you may find a friend

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I think it’s so wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together



Reach out OF the darkness is echt de titel