Amerikaanse tv-evangelisten over het coronavirus

Temidden van de corona-ellende valt er gelukkig nog steeds heel wat te lachen. Voor de beste humor moeten we zoals altijd aan de overkant van de Atlantische Oceaan zijn. Dit keer hebben we het niet over de Simpsons of Seinfeld, maar over tv-evangelisten. Een bloemlezing, merendeels afkomstig van het onvolprezen Right Wing Watch:

Here is scamvangelist Kenneth Copeland DESTROYING the virus through what I can only describe as a Christian magic spell. “In the name of Jesus… I execute judgment on you, COVID-19!… It! Is! Finished! It! Is! Over!” pic.twitter.com/EyRosWxcHp — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 29, 2020

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne held a church service this morning and said God would multiply your toilet paper rolls if you had enough faith. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/6qFRM91Zhi — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 29, 2020

Rodney Howard-Browne will continue to hold services because his church is the most sterile building in America, as it contains 13 machines that can instantaneously kill any virus: “If they sneeze, it shoots it down at like 100 mph. It’ll neutralize it in split seconds.” pic.twitter.com/Z5PLFXlPfp — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 27, 2020

E.W. Jackson boldly declares that he will not get the coronavirus because he is being protected by God. pic.twitter.com/NgzfNPfPKT — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 27, 2020

End Times pastor Irvin Baxter says the coronavirus outbreak is a warning from God about the sin of fornication. https://t.co/Wm7E2WxO0f pic.twitter.com/ZbNY38eP5f — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 27, 2020

Right-wing evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth rails against churches that are suspending services in accordance with recommendations to avoid large gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/zBDxTdhbei — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 26, 2020



Sommigen zijn echter niet om te lachen. Hier Rick Wiles die de pandemie ziet als een straf voor de Joden. Die hebben immers Jezus vermoord:

Rick Wiles says that God is spreading the coronavirus in synagogues because he is “dealing with those who oppose his son, Jesus Christ.” https://t.co/2oNuRyqaqC pic.twitter.com/mTt3YdEuRs — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 26, 2020

Wiles heeft in het verleden o.a. beweerd dat ‘de Joden’ de macht willen grijpen in de VS om miljoenen christenen te kunnen vermoorden. Dit is overigens de ‘harde kern’ van de aanhang van Trump. Kenneth Copeland, de evangelist in de eerste tweet, is zelfs een ‘evangelical adviser’ voor Trump.