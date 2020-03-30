Amerikaanse tv-evangelisten over het coronavirus

Pyt van der Galiën

Temidden van de corona-ellende valt er gelukkig nog steeds heel wat te lachen. Voor de beste humor moeten we zoals altijd aan de overkant van de Atlantische Oceaan zijn. Dit keer hebben we het niet over de Simpsons of Seinfeld, maar over tv-evangelisten. Een bloemlezing, merendeels afkomstig van het onvolprezen Right Wing Watch:


Sommigen zijn echter niet om te lachen. Hier Rick Wiles die de pandemie ziet als een straf voor de Joden. Die hebben immers Jezus vermoord:

Wiles heeft in het verleden o.a. beweerd dat ‘de Joden’ de macht willen grijpen in de VS om miljoenen christenen te kunnen vermoorden. Dit is overigens de ‘harde kern’ van de aanhang van Trump. Kenneth Copeland, de evangelist in de eerste tweet, is zelfs een ‘evangelical adviser’ voor Trump.

 

