Italië: Corona, klasse en solidariteit (Engels)

In this first English episode of De Lockdown we interview Lorenzo Alba from Florence about the current situation in Italy, and the politics of solidarity and class struggle in times of the corona crisis. Lorenzo is a member of Potere al Popolo and helps us make sense of the political landscape of Italy amidst this crisis. We also discuss the Eurozone system and the lack of European solidarity, the strength of the extreme-right and the prospects for a leftist politics during a pandemic.



De Lockdown