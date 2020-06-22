Duurzaamheid en corona: behandel de crisis als een crisis! (Engelstalig)

Jeremy and Sanne talk with research Henner Busch about the similarities and mutual impacts of the coronacrisis and climate crisis, and the possibilities for a just transition out of both.

Some consider the corona crisis a more urgency-driven and fast-track version of the climate crisis: both their impacts are deeply unevenly felt, hitting those most vulnerable hardest and first, and a true solution to both requires unprecedented, fundamental systemic change. The corona crisis proves that rapid change is possible, though, Henner continues, looking at crises from the past, the important question to ask is whose interests do these changes truly serve, and what new lock-ins are created.



