Leedvermaak is geen deugd, zeggen ze, maar ter redactie vermaken we ons vandaag kostelijk. Medelijden met een corrupte cryptofascist als Trump? Waarom zou je? De man is een zwijn.

Before you make jokes about Trump’s health please take a moment and give him the same respect he’s given other people who’ve suffered https://t.co/gUvms67LuJ — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) October 2, 2020

Donald Trump mocks Hillary Clinton over her pneumonia outbreak pic.twitter.com/feHjV6cLDa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 2, 2016



You asked for it, you got it:

Pres. Trump mocks Joe Biden on the issue of masks: “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.” https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/OA3ffVcrkg — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020



Begrip voor zijn aanhang van deplorables en religekkies? Dacht het niet:

In March, right-wing radio host and pastor E.W. Jackson proclaimed that Trump and Pence had not contracted COVID-19 because they were being protected by God. https://t.co/bfFQwqWhkb https://t.co/i4RTbLGeUf pic.twitter.com/NJN0qMUoRF — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 2, 2020

Just remembering how utterly evil the Right has been from Trayvon to Breonna Taylor… fuck y’all President. Ima take my chances with karma and wish on him the same thing you wished on Black lives and laugh just as hard you pieces of shit sociopaths. — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) October 2, 2020

Wij bewaren ons medelijden voor de ruim 200.000 coronadoden in de VS. Zonder een corona ontkennende, corrupte sociopaat als president waren dat er veel minder geweest.

TRUMP got covid pic.twitter.com/3iCUKRHv7Y — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) October 2, 2020

