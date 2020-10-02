Trump got Covid!

Pyt van der Galiën

Leedvermaak is geen deugd, zeggen ze, maar ter redactie vermaken we ons vandaag kostelijk. Medelijden met een corrupte cryptofascist als Trump? Waarom zou je? De man is een zwijn.


You asked for it, you got it:


Begrip voor zijn aanhang van deplorables en religekkies? Dacht het niet:

Wij bewaren ons medelijden voor de ruim 200.000 coronadoden in de VS. Zonder een corona ontkennende, corrupte sociopaat als president waren dat er veel minder geweest.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Videostill uit One on One Laura Ingraham 31 augustus 2020

