Alice beleeft de nieuwe wonderen van de gefinancialiseerde economie.

De animatie volgt een Carroll-achtige Alice die door het surrealistische en angstaanjagende Moneyland reist. De animatie legt uit hoe financialisering en financiële markten invloed hebben op voedsel en land, klimaat, huisvesting, vrouwenrechten, infrastructuur en gezondheid. Alle inhoud en thema’s zijn ontleend aan het eerste CFJ Spotlight on Financial Justice rapport.

“Ever feel like the system is rigged against you? Well, it is.

Watch CFJ’s new film, Alice in Moneyland, and learn how financialisation is devastating the planet and hurting the most vulnerable.

Together we can call for change.

The time for #FinancialJustice is now

Met desgewenst Nederlandse ondertitels (door uw globalinfo.nl crew, van wie dit bericht is overgenomen; uitgelicht: still uit de video)