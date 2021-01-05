De weemoed om verloren liefde

Chad Stuart, de helft van het Engelse duo Chad & Jeremy, overleden op 20 december jongstleden. Een beter excuus voor het uitdragen van mijn sentimentaliteit zal ik niet krijgen in verband met het tweetal.

If I loved you

Time and again

I would try to say

All I’d want you to know

If I loved you

Words wouldn’t come

in an easy way

Round in circles I’d go

Longing to tell you

But afraid and shy

I’d let my golden chances

Pass me by

Soon you’d leave me,

Off you would go

In the midst of day,

Never never to know

How I loved you

If I loved you.



If I loved you, uit de musical Carousel, waaruit ook You’ll never walk alone afkomstig is. 1965

Het duo had vooral succes in de VS waar de Engelse groepen, mits niet te ruig, niet aan te slepen waren…

He wears a smile, I wear a frown

And I can tell whenever he’s around

And all the eyes of everyone are staring

And I know that they’re comparing the two

Whispering and a’saying when they do

See the difference between the old and new

Before and after

Losing you, losing you

His future’s bright, my future’s dim

And all the dreams we shared, you share with him

And all the eyes of everyone are staring

And I know that they’re comparing the two

Whispering and a’saying when they do

See the difference between the old and new

Before and after

Losing you, losing you

I used to be happy as he, till I lost you somehow

Though I don’t show it, you wouldn’t know it

To look at me now

He wears a smile, I wear a frown

He makes you happy when he’s around

He wears a smile, I wear a frown

He makes you happy when he’s around



Before and after, 1965

Mijn dierbaarste Chad & Jeremynummer, en zowaar ook al een vroeg Van McCoy-nummer.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By CBS Television – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=77035278