De weemoed om verloren liefde

Chad Stuart, de helft van het Engelse duo Chad & Jeremy, overleden op 20 december jongstleden. Een beter excuus voor het uitdragen van mijn sentimentaliteit zal ik niet krijgen in verband met het tweetal.
If I loved you
Time and again
I would try to say
All I’d want you to know
If I loved you
Words wouldn’t come
in an easy way
Round in circles I’d go
Longing to tell you
But afraid and shy
I’d let my golden chances
Pass me by
Soon you’d leave me,
Off you would go
In the midst of day,
Never never to know
How I loved you
If I loved you.
If I loved you, uit de musical Carousel, waaruit ook You’ll never walk alone afkomstig is. 1965
Het duo had vooral succes in de VS waar de Engelse groepen, mits niet te ruig, niet aan te slepen waren…
He wears a smile, I wear a frown
And I can tell whenever he’s around
And all the eyes of everyone are staring
And I know that they’re comparing the two
Whispering and a’saying when they do
See the difference between the old and new
Before and after
Losing you, losing you
His future’s bright, my future’s dim
And all the dreams we shared, you share with him
And all the eyes of everyone are staring
And I know that they’re comparing the two
Whispering and a’saying when they do
See the difference between the old and new
Before and after
Losing you, losing you
I used to be happy as he, till I lost you somehow
Though I don’t show it, you wouldn’t know it
To look at me now
He wears a smile, I wear a frown
He makes you happy when he’s around
He wears a smile, I wear a frown
He makes you happy when he’s around
Before and after, 1965
Mijn dierbaarste Chad & Jeremynummer, en zowaar ook al een vroeg Van McCoy-nummer.
