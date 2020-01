Werd ambassadeur Marie Yovanovich gevolgd door Giuliani’s handlangers?

Uit de communicaties van Lev Parnas is nog één heel merkwaardig punt naar voren gekomen.

Er zijn namelijk textberichten tussen hem en een Republikeinse kandidaat, Robert Hyde, waaruit het lijkt alsof die laatste in contact staat met mensen die Yovanovich in de Oekraïne aan het volgen zijn. De tekst:

“Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in [sic?] that.

She under heavy protection outside Kiev.

My guy thinks maybe FSB [the Russian security service]

The guys over asked me what I would like to do and what is in it for them

She’s talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off.

She’s next to the embassy.

They know she’s a political puppet.

They will let me know when she’s on the move

They are willing to help if you/we would like a price.

Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money… what I was told.

Update she will not be moved special security unit upgraded force on the compound people are already aware of the situation my contacts are asking what is the next step because they cannot keep going to check people will start to ask questions

If you want her out, they need to make contact with security forces”

(Intelligencer)(zie ook deze link ter referentie)