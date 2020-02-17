Nazis raus! Duitse supporters keren zich massaal tegen racist

Pyt van der Galiën

Hartverwarmende taferelen in Duitsland, waar Würzburger Kickers-back Leroy Kwadwo racistisch wordt bejegend door een fan van Preussen Münster. De andere supporters pikken dat niet en leveren hem uit aan de beveiliging. De racistische kloothommel wordt de deur gewezen, terwijl het hele stadion ‘Nazis raus!’ scandeert. Koude rillingen.

