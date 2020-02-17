Nazis raus! Duitse supporters keren zich massaal tegen racist

Hartverwarmende taferelen in Duitsland, waar Würzburger Kickers-back Leroy Kwadwo racistisch wordt bejegend door een fan van Preussen Münster. De andere supporters pikken dat niet en leveren hem uit aan de beveiliging. De racistische kloothommel wordt de deur gewezen, terwijl het hele stadion ‘Nazis raus!’ scandeert. Koude rillingen.

Chills.

In Germany, a fan hurled racist slurs towards Leroy Kwadwo, a Ghanian football player.

When other fans saw it, they alerted security, who escorted the man out.

Then, as opposing players came to hug Kwadwo, the entire stadium stood up and chanted “Nazis Out!” pic.twitter.com/FHQP9Pe18J

— Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) February 15, 2020