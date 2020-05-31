Aanval op persvrijheid in VS komt inmiddels van politie zelf

De protesten in de VS tegen de moord op George Floyd gaan hun zesde dag in en zijn inmiddels uitgegroeid tot een massale volksopstand. Door het hele land proberen de autoriteiten deze zo hard neer te slaan dat ook verslaggevers niet veilig meer kunnen werken.

Slechts een dag eerder was er nog veel te doen over een nieuwsploeg van CNN die live tijdens de uitzending gearresteerd werd door Minneapolis State Patrol. Volgens CNN werden ze een uur later alweer vrijgelaten maar na afgelopen nacht kunnen veel journalisten zich inmiddels oorlogjournalist noemen.

Een onvolledig overzicht, in willekeurige volgorde, van wat journalisten op Twitter lieten zien van hoe ze zelf doelwit werden tijdens verslaggeving.

Ali Veshi and his CNN crew come under fire from #Minneapolis police with tear gas and rubber bullets. “There was absolutely no provocation. The police just drove up, split the crowd in two and started firing in both directions.” pic.twitter.com/GTXKU1fTdz — Chad Loder (@chadloder) May 31, 2020

This is the moment Minneapolis Police fired on our CBS News crew with rubber bullets. As you can see, no protesters anywhere near us- we all were wearing credentials and had cameras out. Our sound engineer was hit in the arm. #cbsnews pic.twitter.com/UAy7HYhGnL — Michael George (@MikeGeorgeCBS) May 31, 2020

BREAKING: A veteran WCCO photographer is under arrest, taken into custody by the State Patrol. Award-winning photographer Tom Aviles was struck by a rubber bullet. | https://t.co/ni1IFuZ5ZG pic.twitter.com/FYhb54mCAZ — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 31, 2020

A man with a video camera and a PRESS helmet runs after being hit by… something… apparently some sort of pellet fired by police pic.twitter.com/OpH2Q60ry4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 31, 2020

Linda Tirado, @killermartinis, a photographer who was shot and blinded in her left eye at the Minneapolis protest last night, offers this pro tip: "Don't let anyone shoot you in the face." https://t.co/uytQMMCneh — Frances Robles (@FrancesRobles) May 31, 2020

MSNBC reporters were just almost hit with some sort of explosive device by law enforcement officers in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Cy4ayEm5TE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2020

Minneapolis Police slashed every tire on my rental car, as well as every tire of every car in this parking lot. pic.twitter.com/lchFplYQ0n — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) May 31, 2020

Confirmed that this is @huffpost reporter @letsgomathias getting arrested — I didn’t catch when they first apprehended him but it was incredibly violent. His press badge is clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/ob3FvEzkiK — Phoebe Leila Barghouty (@PLBarghouty) May 31, 2020

Minnesota State Patrol just fired tear gas at reporters and photographers at point blank range. pic.twitter.com/r7X6J7LKo8 — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 31, 2020

Myself, photographer, and producer just made it back to the car. We were with a group of media and thought we were in a safe spot. We kept saying we’re media. Police tear gassed and pepper sprayed the entire group. Everyone ran. It was insane. It happened so fast. pic.twitter.com/Wl3Fzzlsnw — Ryan Raiche (@ryanraiche) May 31, 2020

So here’s what happened today. The NYPD arrested me at 96th Street and West Side Highway while I was taking photos and video to post to Twitter. I told the police I was with the Press, they walked by me and then turned around and arrested me. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 31, 2020

LAPD just shot me and protestors gathered at Beverly & Fairfax with rubber bullets. I was holding my press badge above my head. pic.twitter.com/9YCXq3rUvc — Cerise Castle (@cerisecastle) May 30, 2020

Just been detained and searched by #Minneapolis Police. They cuffed my cameraman and our security but were respectful and have now let us go @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/8ZYDk0D8gq — Tim Arvier (@TimArvier9) May 31, 2020

Police just raided the gas station we were sheltering at. After shouting press multiple times and raising my press card in the air, I was thrown to the ground. Then another cop came up and peppered sprayed me in the face while I was being held down. pic.twitter.com/23EkZIMAFC — Michael Anthony Adams (@MichaelAdams317) May 31, 2020

Amerika kan zich afvragen hoe een politie- en legermacht, die geweld als antwoord op alles ziet, met zwarte Amerikanen omgaan als ze al zo met leden van de pers omgaan.

Ook de alternatieve media organisatie Unicorn Riot die al dagen vanuit het midden van de protesten livestreamt, kreeg een boodschap:

Minneapolis Police just yelled at our reporter “you are part of the problem if not the whole problem” – unclear if this was directed at UR or the press in general https://t.co/p7HEYjKEfi — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 31, 2020

– Uitgelichte afbeelding ontleend aan Wikipedia