Aanval op persvrijheid in VS komt inmiddels van politie zelf

nuoun

De protesten in de VS tegen de moord op George Floyd gaan hun zesde dag in en zijn inmiddels uitgegroeid tot een massale volksopstand. Door het hele land proberen de autoriteiten deze zo hard neer te slaan dat ook verslaggevers niet veilig meer kunnen werken.

Slechts een dag eerder was er nog veel te doen over een nieuwsploeg van CNN die live tijdens de uitzending gearresteerd werd door Minneapolis State Patrol. Volgens CNN werden ze een uur later alweer vrijgelaten maar na afgelopen nacht kunnen veel journalisten zich inmiddels oorlogjournalist noemen.

Een onvolledig overzicht, in willekeurige volgorde, van wat journalisten op Twitter lieten zien van hoe ze zelf doelwit werden tijdens verslaggeving.

Amerika kan zich afvragen hoe een politie- en legermacht, die geweld als antwoord op alles ziet, met zwarte Amerikanen omgaan als ze al zo met leden van de pers omgaan.

Ook de alternatieve media organisatie Unicorn Riot die al dagen vanuit het midden van de protesten livestreamt, kreeg een boodschap:

– Uitgelichte afbeelding ontleend aan Wikipedia

