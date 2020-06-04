Politiegeweld in de VS

Er zijn blijkbaar mensen die in de goedkope pr-stunt tuinen van knielende agenten die zogenaamd solidair zijn met antiracistische betogers. Speciaal voor hen onderstaande collectie. En wees eens wat minder naïef.

2️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ Salt Lake City, UT: cop shoots an unarmed protestor at point-blank range for sport [IG @ https://t.co/mSyz0wWnV7] pic.twitter.com/XoIShzsRA5 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 4, 2020

2️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ Chicago, IL: an officer runs through the crowd of his colleagues to push down a protestor and start beating the everlasting sh*t out of them for sport pic.twitter.com/EQ9tUAjaVR — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

2️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ New York City, NY: NYPD cop flings a guy into a patrol car with such force that he’s knocked out cold and ends up with a concussion pic.twitter.com/JBI3kS7EHp — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

2️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ Washington, DC: high-def footage of the indiscriminate use of Stinger grenades and other ordnance by DC law enforcement Notice one exploding at mid-height in front of a guy (stills pulled by @HackyScientress in next tweet) pic.twitter.com/Nrdfk5wKwF — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ Huntington Beach, CA: police open fire on unarmed protestors laying flat on the ground pic.twitter.com/rQopNRvr8Y — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ New York City, NY: how many NYPD officers does it take to beat one woman? I count at least 4 here pic.twitter.com/ucrJIlCe4M — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Des Moines, IA: police use pepper-spray in an elevator on apartment residents trying to go home, including on one woman carrying a baby pic.twitter.com/EAHOWzp5Kx — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ Kalamazoo, MI: protestors lay on the ground, so cops start shooting teargas canisters at their heads for sport pic.twitter.com/pHVZQF93Z4 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

1️⃣9️⃣7️⃣ San Diego, CA: peaceful protest – downright festive really – interrupted by tear gas and bullets pic.twitter.com/cKbQnVgqwh — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

2️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ Baytown, TX: police best the sh*t out of two men for sport You can hear the officer say the white guy is being arrested for “cussing in public” (The First Amendment protects cussing in public) pic.twitter.com/VTj4al2m8B — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

Morgen meer beelden van de wijze waarop de geüniformeerde knokploeg van de staat te werk gaat