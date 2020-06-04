Politiegeweld in de VS

Pyt van der Galiën

Er zijn blijkbaar mensen die in de goedkope pr-stunt tuinen van knielende agenten die zogenaamd solidair zijn met antiracistische betogers. Speciaal voor hen onderstaande collectie. En wees eens wat minder naïef.

Morgen meer beelden van de wijze waarop de geüniformeerde knokploeg van de staat te werk gaat

