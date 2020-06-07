Slavenhandelaar krijgt een een-twee-drie in godsnaam in Bristol

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Het beeld van slavenhandelaar Edward Colston wordt neergehaald, krijgt een (zwarte) knie op zijn nek, wordt door de stad gesleept en eindigt in de plomp.
C’est la révolution, mensen.

En de volle acht minuten…:

De geschiedenis wordt weggewist huil huil grien grien: het beeld stond er sinds 1895

Wegdrijvend onder Pero’s bridge, een brug genoemd naar een naar Bristol gevoerde slaaf

