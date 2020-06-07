Slavenhandelaar krijgt een een-twee-drie in godsnaam in Bristol

Het beeld van slavenhandelaar Edward Colston wordt neergehaald, krijgt een (zwarte) knie op zijn nek, wordt door de stad gesleept en eindigt in de plomp.

C’est la révolution, mensen.

Tot nu toe alleen beelden van dit alles via twitter

Edward Colston statue pulled down by BLM protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol. #BlackLivesMattters #blmbristol #ukprotests pic.twitter.com/JEwk3qKJx2 — Jack Grey (@_jackgrey) June 7, 2020

The end of Colston, notorious slave trader, as a city hero in Bristol today…💕 pic.twitter.com/HFHl5WiUsz — Lu Hersey (@LuWrites) June 7, 2020

En de volle acht minuten…:

A statue of English 17th century Slave Trader, Edward Colston was pulled down in Bristol today.

Here’s Mr Colston with a knee on his neck! pic.twitter.com/itv28FGBMz — Vincent (@Planetwaves20) June 7, 2020

De geschiedenis wordt weggewist huil huil grien grien: het beeld stond er sinds 1895

#BlackLivesMatter protesters in Bristol have torn down the controversial statue of a slave trader and rolled it into the River Avon. The memorial to Edward Colston has stood since 1895…! https://t.co/evExtXVGEG — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) June 7, 2020

Edward Colston’s statue has been dumped in Bristol’s harbour. That is the closest to justice the tens of thousands of people he enslaved or killed have ever got. https://t.co/6EEwdxrh9c https://t.co/KoyrdEV7Wl — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 7, 2020

Signs left where the statue of slaver Edward Colston USED to be in Bristol – until protestors tore it down, knelt on its neck for 8 minutes, then threw it in the harbour pic.twitter.com/K95G2bpMiu — Adam Hurd (@APHurd) June 7, 2020

Wegdrijvend onder Pero’s bridge, een brug genoemd naar een naar Bristol gevoerde slaaf