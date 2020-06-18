Autonome Zone in Portland Oregon

Arnold J. van der Kluft

30 september 2018 werd Patrick Kimmons negen keer in zijn rug geschoten door politiemannen die “zich bedreigd voelden”. De schietpartij vond plaats in Portland, Oregon, een stad met een liberal sfeer, net als Seattle. Sfeer bedriegt.
De smerissen zijn uiteraard niet vervolgd.
Geen gerechtigheid, geen vrede. Gisteravond verrezen de barricaden in Portland en werd de Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone (PKAZ) uitgeroepen. Het betreft overigens slechts twee blokken in de stad. De zone werd uitgeroepen na een demonstratie naar het gerechtsgebouw, vervolgens naar de woning van de burgemeester, Ted Wheeler.
Twitter toont zich hier weer de directe nieuwsbron.

De barricaden zijn rolstoelvriendelijk. De politie is minder welkom. We wachten af.

