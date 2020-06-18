Autonome Zone in Portland Oregon

30 september 2018 werd Patrick Kimmons negen keer in zijn rug geschoten door politiemannen die “zich bedreigd voelden”. De schietpartij vond plaats in Portland, Oregon, een stad met een liberal sfeer, net als Seattle. Sfeer bedriegt.

De smerissen zijn uiteraard niet vervolgd.

Geen gerechtigheid, geen vrede. Gisteravond verrezen de barricaden in Portland en werd de Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone (PKAZ) uitgeroepen. Het betreft overigens slechts twee blokken in de stad. De zone werd uitgeroepen na een demonstratie naar het gerechtsgebouw, vervolgens naar de woning van de burgemeester, Ted Wheeler.

Chanting out front of the Justice Center pic.twitter.com/zfj3I40aB7 — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

The music section is pulling up the rear pic.twitter.com/RlCK32DHbr — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

Is Ted home? He has alot of visitors heading his way. We are at 10th and Yamhill now. pic.twitter.com/EOz8UJIBWG — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

10rh and Davis, blocks away. pic.twitter.com/VdffekbxDz — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

Outside of Ted Wheelers house https://t.co/xxXZvKTbRG — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

As they have arrived at Ted's place pic.twitter.com/3EZHLLRwXJ — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

Even though protesters have taken over the block they are still letting the street car through pic.twitter.com/Sb5Bd98ZXJ — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

Calling up to Ted. After this she called up to his neighbors to come let the people in. pic.twitter.com/52zXeY2yps — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

She says she will show the neighbors her pierced titties if they let the people in. pic.twitter.com/eBTVbCGmHa — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

We are now up to 2 dumpster and some newspaper boxes being used as barricades. One of the newspaper boxes belongs to @ThePortlandTrib pic.twitter.com/ULiS4VdB3x — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

This barricade is now complete pic.twitter.com/9Vv8zPYwQZ — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

I stand corrected there is still more being added pic.twitter.com/LgQpJkeYOK — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

The barricade building is getting pretty creative now pic.twitter.com/58g83wuHPX — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

Candles burning at the Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone pic.twitter.com/5ax3Ev6XWf — Tuck Woodstock (@tuckwoodstock) June 18, 2020

Here are the barricade positions, it is a very small zone pic.twitter.com/vqU0xUgOvk — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 18, 2020

There is now a dance party in the middle of the PKAZ. pic.twitter.com/Lz0sNHhNN4 — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 18, 2020

De barricaden zijn rolstoelvriendelijk. De politie is minder welkom. We wachten af.