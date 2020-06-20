Autonome Zone van Portland gewelddadig ontruimd

Nieuwsredactie

Ontbind de politie, gerechtigheid voor Patrick Kimmons (doodgemarteld door de politie).
De burgemeester van Portland Oregon poseert graag voor libberèl, met zijn he/him in biootje, maar nachtelijk bezoek van demonstranten die een kamp opslaan bij zijn huis zijn toch niet zo welkom.
Toen de onafhankelijke journalisten vermoeid waren weggegaan sloeg de politie toe, en hoe.
Ook de vervolgdemonstratie gisteren werd aangevallen. Hiervoor weer het woord en het beeld via twitter aan Cory Elia van de Village Portland. Er komt een verrassing langs.

Het standbeeld van slavenhouder George Washington gaat omver

