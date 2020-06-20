Autonome Zone van Portland gewelddadig ontruimd

Ontbind de politie, gerechtigheid voor Patrick Kimmons (doodgemarteld door de politie).
De burgemeester van Portland Oregon poseert graag voor libberèl, met zijn he/him in biootje, maar nachtelijk bezoek van demonstranten die een kamp opslaan bij zijn huis zijn toch niet zo welkom.
Toen de onafhankelijke journalisten vermoeid waren weggegaan sloeg de politie toe, en hoe.
Ook de vervolgdemonstratie gisteren werd aangevallen. Hiervoor weer het woord en het beeld via twitter aan Cory Elia van de Village Portland. Er komt een verrassing langs.
Current scene at the Justice Center pic.twitter.com/6r2EYm34bq
The walk sign has been modified to say "don't shoot", 3rd and Main pic.twitter.com/JV2TliBO0J
Everyone’s ducking out right as a PPB car rolls by. Here’s what’s left. pic.twitter.com/hAKmd8sK2u
The Justice Center group has lstarted marching and is currently at 6th and Salmon heading north. pic.twitter.com/J5CfLMNe7N
The group is now at the Apple store murals occupying the space temporarily. pic.twitter.com/xGKmQF5XfP
Het standbeeld van slavenhouder George Washington gaat omver
They did it, they really did it. Sucks to be George Washington right now… #Portlandprotest #statue #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #oregon #blm #acab #pdx #georgewashington #flagburning #StatuesMustFall pic.twitter.com/uwbTFoLUuq
Tonight's #BlackLivesMatter protest in Portland ended between 4th & 5th on SW Yamhill, at the boarded up & muralized Apple store that has become a memorial. #PortlandOregon #portlandprotest #BLMprotest #pdxprotest #PDX #PNW #BLM #USA #PoliceReform pic.twitter.com/TW827kW864
A montage of some footage I've shot the past 2 weeks. Only a small fraction of the police violence shown the past 19 days in Portland. #sacredfence #Portlandprotest #RoseCityJustice #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #portlandoregon #oregon #blm #acab #police #portlandpolice pic.twitter.com/mxsGkBP4N3
And the crowd is now march west away from the Justice Center pic.twitter.com/VHLA5sLcgK
5th and Main still heading west pic.twitter.com/iwOOFyleIA
Turning right and heading north on SW 6th now pic.twitter.com/B0cwwNkXJ6
Back at the JC now pic.twitter.com/IZziVcakCP
Officers are firing on the crowd. pic.twitter.com/tkGIpSa5V0
Officers are firing on the crowd.
Going live in a second pic.twitter.com/o1cZqdrjYK
Going live in a second
9th and Oak heading south pic.twitter.com/56k5IERrX6
He says he was shot in the head when officers were firing from the Justice Center. pic.twitter.com/ThlR98ULLt
— Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020
Officers push crowd back
Extended version of the video from earlier, an officer tried to tell me I will be arrested if I don't leave the area. pic.twitter.com/GZ6Cq3F1gl
