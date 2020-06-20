Autonome Zone van Portland gewelddadig ontruimd

Ontbind de politie, gerechtigheid voor Patrick Kimmons (doodgemarteld door de politie).

De burgemeester van Portland Oregon poseert graag voor libberèl, met zijn he/him in biootje, maar nachtelijk bezoek van demonstranten die een kamp opslaan bij zijn huis zijn toch niet zo welkom.

Toen de onafhankelijke journalisten vermoeid waren weggegaan sloeg de politie toe, en hoe.

Ook de vervolgdemonstratie gisteren werd aangevallen. Hiervoor weer het woord en het beeld via twitter aan Cory Elia van de Village Portland. Er komt een verrassing langs.

Current scene at the Justice Center pic.twitter.com/6r2EYm34bq — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 19, 2020

The walk sign has been modified to say "don't shoot", 3rd and Main pic.twitter.com/JV2TliBO0J — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 19, 2020

Everyone’s ducking out right as a PPB car rolls by. Here’s what’s left. pic.twitter.com/hAKmd8sK2u — Tuck Woodstock (@tuckwoodstock) June 19, 2020

The Justice Center group has lstarted marching and is currently at 6th and Salmon heading north. pic.twitter.com/J5CfLMNe7N — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 19, 2020

The group is now at the Apple store murals occupying the space temporarily. pic.twitter.com/xGKmQF5XfP — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 19, 2020

Het standbeeld van slavenhouder George Washington gaat omver

And the crowd is now march west away from the Justice Center pic.twitter.com/VHLA5sLcgK — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020

5th and Main still heading west pic.twitter.com/iwOOFyleIA — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020

Turning right and heading north on SW 6th now pic.twitter.com/B0cwwNkXJ6 — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020

Back at the JC now pic.twitter.com/IZziVcakCP — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020

Officers are firing on the crowd. pic.twitter.com/tkGIpSa5V0 — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020

Going live in a second pic.twitter.com/o1cZqdrjYK — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020

9th and Oak heading south pic.twitter.com/56k5IERrX6 — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020

He says he was shot in the head when officers were firing from the Justice Center. pic.twitter.com/ThlR98ULLt — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020

Officers push crowd back pic.twitter.com/enfNR0SHUh — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 20, 2020