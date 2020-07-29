Georganiseerd verdwijnen nu ook praktijk in VS zelf

Tientallen jaren zijn al dan niet reguliere militairen uit de Latijns-Amerikaanse semi-koloniën door de VS getraind in het terroriseren van de bevolking, ook door georganiseerde ontvoeringen/verdwijningen op klaarlichte dag.

Het geleerde wordt nu ook in praktijk gebracht in het “Homeland”, en dat in de stad die bij uitstek als “liberal” of Democratisch geldt, New York. Het Nieuwe Normaal in de VS – dat ook weer niet zo nieuw is overigens, Black Lives Matter komt niet plotseling uit de lucht vallen.

The NYPD descended on a peaceful protest, and threw an organizer in this unmarked van. This is so terrifying and beyond unacceptable https://t.co/PC7Fijepnh — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 28, 2020

The NYPD kidnapping an organizer of the peaceful 24 hour march today and throwing them in unmarked van from Abolition Park on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/coyvPkoDAm — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 28, 2020

Een keiharde leugen van de – zoals we weten mede door Shell gesponsorde politie

These videos are reminding a lot of people of feds in Portland. Want to make clear again that this is the NYPD. They even tweeted about it. And lied that officers were attacked with rocks and bottles, which you can clearly see in multiple videos is a lie.https://t.co/G9I0ZDikVd https://t.co/wd2x4bXd2k — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 29, 2020

