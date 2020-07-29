Georganiseerd verdwijnen nu ook praktijk in VS zelf

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Tientallen jaren zijn al dan niet reguliere militairen uit de Latijns-Amerikaanse semi-koloniën door de VS getraind in het terroriseren van de bevolking, ook door georganiseerde ontvoeringen/verdwijningen op klaarlichte dag.
Het geleerde wordt nu ook in praktijk gebracht in het “Homeland”, en dat in de stad die bij uitstek als “liberal” of Democratisch geldt, New York. Het Nieuwe Normaal in de VS – dat ook weer niet zo nieuw is overigens, Black Lives Matter komt niet plotseling uit de lucht vallen.

Een keiharde leugen van de – zoals we weten mede door Shell gesponsorde politie

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben