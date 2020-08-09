Verkiezingen in Belarus: het is niet de bedoeling dat ze iets voorstellen

Nieuwsredactie

Als straks triomfantelijk bekend wordt gemaakt dat 74,3% van de Witrussische kiezers voor de zittende president heeft gekozen, dan hebben we in ieder geval een glimp opgevangen van hoe dat resultaat tot stand is gekomen.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Svjatlana Tsichanovskaja, gedoodverfde winnares van de verkiezingen – maar reken er maar niet op.
Door Serge Serebro, Vitebsk Popular News – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92654823

