Verkiezingen in Belarus: het is niet de bedoeling dat ze iets voorstellen

Als straks triomfantelijk bekend wordt gemaakt dat 74,3% van de Witrussische kiezers voor de zittende president heeft gekozen, dan hebben we in ieder geval een glimp opgevangen van hoe dat resultaat tot stand is gekomen.

#Belarus presidential election looks more like a military operation this morning rather than a peaceful election process. Military checkpoints at the main roads to Minsk. Photo: @RFERL pic.twitter.com/3DLz2XihcH — Sergei Kuznetsov (@KuznetsovMedia) August 9, 2020

#Belarus (correction) More than 30 independent observers have already been detained across the country, the initiative Right of Choice report. The level of repression against them is unprecedented this year. Belarusians played by the rules. #Lukashenko did not. pic.twitter.com/hJbtOfmR7v — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) August 9, 2020

Official figures already show a 41,7% turn out due to early election period when most votes are rigged. Despite this #Belarus’ians are queueing around the block to cast their vote #Democracy #Belaruselection #BelarusPresidentialElection #StandTogether phto: Ksenia Krylova ❤️✊🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/U16yjtCzNK — Belarus Free Theatre (@BFreeTheatre) August 9, 2020

#Belarus. Defiance is in the air. When police blocked the main road – as a result of a solidarity flashmob organised by motorists playing "Changes!" from their cars in support of the two jailed DJs – cyclists continued the flashmob in #Minsk.Some of them were later blocked though pic.twitter.com/Q5ywkOopHX — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) August 7, 2020

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Svjatlana Tsichanovskaja, gedoodverfde winnares van de verkiezingen – maar reken er maar niet op.

Door Serge Serebro, Vitebsk Popular News – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92654823