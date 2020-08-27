NBA-spelers staken uit protest tegen moordaanslag op Jacob Blake

Enkele Amerikaanse basketbalteams hebben zich uit protest tegen het aanhoudende politiegeweld tegen zwarte mensen voorlopig teruggetrokken uit de competitie.

De druppel die de emmer deed overlopen was de moordaanslag op Jacob Blake. Blake werd afgelopen weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin zeven keer in de rug geschoten door de politie. Hij overleefde de moordpoging, maar blijft waarschijnlijk de rest van zijn leven verlamd.

In eerste instantie weigerden de Milwaukee Bucks, uit Blake’s thuisstaat Wisconsin, op te komen dagen voor hun wedstrijd tegen Orlando Magic. Vlak voor de wedstrijd besloten de spelers van Orlando zich aan te sluiten bij het protest. Toen meer teams dreigden op te stappen besloot de NBA alle wedstrijden te schrappen. Ook een aantal voetbal- en baseballwedstrijden ging niet door omdat de spelers weigerden het veld te betreden. Ook de halve finales van een tennistoernooi in Cincinnati zijn afgeblazen nadat de nieuwe superster Naomi Ōsaka zich uit protest tegen de moordpoging op Blake terugtrok uit het toernooi.

De bonden NBA, MLS en MLB hebben gezegd het besluit te respecteren en geen sancties in te zullen stellen. De wedstrijden worden waarschijnlijk op een latere datum ingehaald.

Volledige tekst verklaring Milwaukee Bucks:

The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings.

Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.

When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.

We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.