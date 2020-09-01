Trump gaat volledig complotwappie

Elke maand gaat het weer een tandje verder, de gekte en kwaadaardigheid van Trump. Ter redactie hebben we regelmatig discussies over of hij nu echt volkomen aan het doordraaien is of dat er een ragfijn spel achter zit.

Ik hou het op een combinatie van die twee. Van de ene kant ìs hij een volslagen gek die steeds verder verstrikt raakt in zijn eigen narcisme en volslagen nietswetendheid, maar van de andere kant heeft hij het soort sluwe, kwaadaardige intuïtie dat het speciale soort laagfunctionerende criminelen waar hij toe behoort wel vaker heeft, en dat je niet moet onderschatten.

In onderstaand fragment uit een interview met Laura Ingraham van Fox News lijkt Trump op het eerste gezicht nu echt helemaal van het padje af geraakt te zijn, maar van de andere kant wéét hij dat zijn aanhang uit vrijwel even grote stommelingen als hijzelf bestaat. Maar heeft hij wel al 60 jaar ervaring in het beliegen, bedriegen en oplichten van dergelijk volk met kletsverhalen die ze graag horen, en dat is wat hij hier doet:

Transcriptie (vanaf het moment waarop de video start):

LI: “Who do you think is pulling Biden’s strings, is it former Obama people?”

DT: “People that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows, people that are…”

LI: “What does that mean, that sounds like conspiracy theory, dark shadows, what is that?”

DT: “No, people that you haven’t heard of, they’re people that are on the streets, they’re people that are controlling the streets. We had somebody get on a plane in a certain city this weekend. And in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that. They were in a plane”

LI: “Where was that?”

DT: “I’ll tell you sometime, it’s under investigation right now. But they came from a certain city and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention, and there were like seven people on the plane like this person and then a lot of people on the plane to do big damage. They were coming for a reason”

LI: “Planning for Washington?”

DT: “Yeah, this was all, this is all happening”

LI: “But the money is coming from somewhere, how can it be tracked?”

DT: “Money is coming from some very stupid rich people, that have no idea that when their thing ever succeeded, which it won’t, they will be thrown to the wolves…”