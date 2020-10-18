Ik ben geen zoon van een senator/hoge militair/miljonair

Hoe komt Donald Trump toch op het idee steeds de verkeerde intree/uitluimuziekjes te kiezen? YMCA van de Village People – geen idee waar het over gaat? Rockin’ in the free world van Neil Young, ongelooflijk. En blijkbaar gebruikt hij ook dit lied. Kiest hij ze zelf of is er een stiekem subversieve ceremoniemeester bezig?

En als hij ze zelf kiest is hij toch echt niet helemaal snik, iets wat ik niet zomaar over hem zal zeggen – als hij niet goed snik was zat hij niet waar hij zit.

Some folks are born made to wave the flag

Ooh, they’re red, white and blue

And when the band plays Hail to the Chief

Ooh, they point the cannon at you, Lord

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no senator’s son, no

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one, no

Some folks are born silver spoon in hand

Lord, don’t they help themselves, no

But when the taxman come’ to the door

Lord, the house lookin’ like a rummage sale, yeah

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no millionaire’s son, no no

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one, no

Yeah, some folks inherit star spangled eyes

Ooh, they send you down to war, Lord

And when you ask ‘em, “How much should we give?”

Ooh, they only answer “More, more, more!”

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no military son, son, Lord

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one, one

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one, no no no

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate son, no no no



Fortunate son, Creedence Clearwater Revival, 1970