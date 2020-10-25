Belarus, een dag voor het verlopen van het ultimatum aan Loekasjenka

De opstand in Belarus heeft zijn aparte schoonheid. Er zijn beperkingen aan geweldloos verzet, maar het lijkt alsof de massa’s die wekelijks (en in minder grote aantallen ook dagelijks) de straat opgaan niet tot tegengeweld te brengen zijn.

Wat ook de esthetiek verhoogt is de decentrale organisatie. “Wie is de baas van het zooitje?” Het antwoord is: iedereen.

Vandaag verloopt het ultimatum dat de echt gekozen president Sviatlana Tsichanouskaya heeft gesteld: onderhandelingen over nieuwe verkiezingen of algemene staking.

Hoog spel. Een beeld van vandaag in tweets.

Tsikhanouskaya's People's ultimatum gave people a second wind. Authorities blocked the downtown, detained many, but the people gathered anyway. Many joined the rally in the process. Let's see if there will be a strike tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ASzoFDImh4 — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 25, 2020

#Belarus I will now publish two videos – feel the difference. On the first video, protesters are letting an ambulance car go. Dozens of thousands of people are able to self-organise, without any leader or loudpeakers, and make space for a car. Here's the first one: pic.twitter.com/ivStNPFS2Q — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) October 25, 2020

The second video shows how riot police behaved in the same situation. No need to describe it further. Here's the video: pic.twitter.com/Qu09Ti3ot9 — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) October 25, 2020

In many areas of Minsk, people are standing in massive solidarity chains. pic.twitter.com/FlBG5WrEgT — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 25, 2020

Despite blocked roads, military vehicles and riot police all over the city, Belarusians have gathered again. This video shows the scale of the protests. According to @nn_by, at least 100,000 people have gathered again. Others are still joining. Endless columns of protesters pic.twitter.com/IRC3f3YdPA — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) October 25, 2020

History is being made today and now. 100K+ crowd chant: "Go Away!" and "Ultimatum!" Belarusians never give up. Lukashenka must go now! pic.twitter.com/4QjT6kf0E1 — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 25, 2020

The state often accuse foreign 'puppeteers' of orchestrating the protests. The truth: decentralised leadership of the whole nation, where every person is the leader. pic.twitter.com/JTfYB09BkJ — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 25, 2020

Drummers keep the beat as the March continues. pic.twitter.com/ZrDuunu7xu — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 25, 2020

Lukashenka’s soldiers attacked people with grenades and rubber bullets. People are running away. Many injured. pic.twitter.com/3otjZyT65C — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 25, 2020

❗️❗️❗️Footage of police starting to shoot at civilians in #Minsk #Belarus pic.twitter.com/ydoTZLHQph — Belarus Free Theatre (@BFreeTheatre) October 25, 2020

Distressing scenes of state-sponsored violence. Happening right now in Minsk. pic.twitter.com/22CI8a79nT — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 25, 2020