Belarus, een dag voor het verlopen van het ultimatum aan Loekasjenka

Arnold J. van der Kluft

De opstand in Belarus heeft zijn aparte schoonheid. Er zijn beperkingen aan geweldloos verzet, maar het lijkt alsof de massa’s die wekelijks (en in minder grote aantallen ook dagelijks) de straat opgaan niet tot tegengeweld te brengen zijn.
Wat ook de esthetiek verhoogt is de decentrale organisatie. “Wie is de baas van het zooitje?” Het antwoord is: iedereen.
Vandaag verloopt het ultimatum dat de echt gekozen president Sviatlana Tsichanouskaya heeft gesteld: onderhandelingen over nieuwe verkiezingen of algemene staking.
Hoog spel. Een beeld van vandaag in tweets.

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben