Solidariteitsverklaring Britse academici met Kauthar Bouchallikht

Nederland komt nogal in het nieuws dezer dagen, internationaal: grootste relatieve sterfte aan HET VIRUS, het racistische schandaal van de Toeslagen en dan zowaar een open brief ondertekend door een hele reeks Britse academici, in solidariteit met Kauthar Bouchallikht.

Kauthar Bouchallikht, de nummer 9 van de lijst van GroenLinks, ligt al een tijdje onder vuur (moslima en hoofddoekje, vandaar). Van extreemrechts (Wierd Duk, Fidan Ekiz, Telegraaf) valt dat natuurlijk te verwachten, maar inmiddels hebben ook gekende nazi-apologeten als Zihni Özdil het vuur op haar geopend. Jesse Klaver houdt tot nu toe stand en weigert haar van de lijst te halen – wat ons eerlijk gezegd niks tegenvalt van de Jessias.

Zij is doelwit van ultrarechts, waar iedere moslim door het enkele belijden van een godsdienst tot terrorist(envriend) wordt verklaard, een tak van sport waar alle gangbare media in meegaan. Het is een makkelijke vorm van stoken tegen Groen, Links en in het geval van Bouchallikht speciaal ook de klimaatbeweging.

De hele verklaring staat hier bij Aljazeera.

De lijst van ondertekenaars:

Natalie Bennett, Green Party, House of Lords

Jenny Jones, Green Party, House of Lords

Paul Murphy TD (Member of Parliament in Ireland), RISE

Kevin Courtney, NEU General Secretary

Fatima Ibrahim, Co Executive Director, Green New Deal UK

Asad Rehman, Co-convenor Global Green New Deal Project

UK Youth Climate Coalition

Professor Paul Gilroy

Gargi Bhattacharya, Professor of Sociology

Salma Yaqoob, founder & president Birmingham Stop The War Coalition

Professor Bill Bowring, European Lawyers for Democracy and Human Rights

Jules Carey, Bindmans LLP

Rachel Harger, Bindmans LLP

Farhana Patel, Bindmans LLP

Jessie Brennan, Bindmans LLP

Joshua Virasami, Organiser, Black Lives Matter UK

Hilary Wainwright, Transnational Institute and Red Pepper Magazine

Lowkey

Karrim Jalali, Fossil Free Southwark

Alex Brent, GMB for a Green New Deal

Jo Macey, GMB GND

James Ritchie, GMB for a Green New Deal

Declan Owens, Solicitor, GMB for a Green New Deal

Sam Mason, Trade Unionist, GMB for GND

Thomas Englert, MOC Bruxelles

Seb Ordonez, Wretched of the Earth

Liam Kennedy, Researcher, Communication Workers Union

Jake Woodier, Editor, Red Pepper Magazine

Malia Bouattia, Editor, Red Pepper Magazine

Ewa Jasiewicz, writer and union organiser

Yasser Louati, Head of the Justice and Liberties For all Committee (CJL)

Ananya Wilson, South Asia Solidarity Group

Kimon Daltas, Editor, Red Pepper Magazine

Siobhan McGuirk, Postdoctoral Researcher, Goldsmiths University

Rhian E. Jones, Tribune and New Socialist

Gerry Hart, Red Pepper Magazine

Clare Hymer, Novara Media

Maz Saleem, Education for Peace

Ken Loach, film director

Shabbir Lakha, Stop the War

Shelly Asquith, Stop the War

Sohail Daulatzai, writer/filmmaker (University of California, Irvine)

Nisha Kapoor, Associate Professor, University of Warwick

Paul O’Connell, Reader in Law SOAS University of London

Remi Joseph-Salisbury, Presidential Fellow, University of Manchester

Jamie Woodcock, Senior Lecturer, The Open University

Patricia McManus, Senior Lecturer, University of Brighton; Branch Secretary Falmer UCU

Tom Mills, lecturer, Aston University

Hannah Elsisi, Research Fellow, University of Cambridge

John Narayan, King’s College London

Ashok Kumar, Lecturer, Birkbeck University

Tanzil Chowdhury, Lecturer, QMUL

Malcolm James, University of Sussex

Sharri Plonski, Lecturer, QMUL

Ruth Fletcher, Senior Lecturer, QMUL

Waqas Tufail, Senior Lecturer, Leeds Beckett University

Hannah Schling, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, QMUL

Waseem Yaqoob, Lecturer, QMUL

Isobel Roele, Lecturer, QMUL

Thomas Cowan, Postdoctoral Fellow, UCL

Leon Sealey-Huggins, climate justice scholar, University of Warwick

Alice Swift, climate justice activist in Reclaim the Power UK and Ende Gelände Germany and scholar at the University of Manchester

Nimer Sultany, Reader in Law SOAS University of London

Leila Ullrich, Lecturer in Law, QMUL

Ioana Cerasella Chis, doctoral researcher & trade union activist, University of Birmingham

Arshad Isakjee, Lecturer in Geography, University of Liverpool

Rhiannon Lockley, lecturer and UCU branch secretary, Birmingham City University

Mairead Enright, Reader in Law, Birmingham Law School

Marianna Karakoulaki, Doctoral Researcher at University of Birmingham & Journalist

Nathan Critch, Doctoral Researcher and trade unionist, University of Birmingham

Luke Beesley, PhD student at University of Brighton

Bradley Ward, Doctoral Researcher, GTA, and trade union activist at University of Birmingham

Hannah Boast, Assistant Professor, University College Dublin

Joseph Ward, University of Birmingham

Niall Gallen, Doctoral Researcher, University of Birmingham

Amelia Horgan, PhD candidate, University of Essex, and UCU rep

Jack Carter, Psychological Practitioner, University of Birmingham and UCU rep

Elio Di Muccio, Doctoral Researcher, University of Birmingham, HE Chair, West Midlands UCU

Jordan Osserman, Postdoctoral Researcher, Birkbeck (University of London), UCU member and #CoronaContract organiser

Christopher Featherstone, PhD student, University of Birmingham.

David Bailey, Senior Lecturer, University of Birmingham

Kai Heron, Editor at ROAR Magazine

Harriet Carroll, Research fellow & trade union activist

Anttoni J. Numminen, student & journalist,

Aimee Le, Associate Lecturer, University of Exeter, #CoronaContract

Joseph Baker, PhD Student, University of Birmingham

James Brackley, Lecturer in Accounting, University of Birmingham

Lydia Hughes, Editor Notes From Below

Bee Hughes, Lecturer LJMU, Chair LJMU UCU

Alison Dingle, University of Birmingham Unison Womens Officer

Cynthia Spencer, University of Bath (retired) and trade union activist Migration and Asylum Justice Forum (MAJF); Tyne and Wear, England

Dave Muritu, Unite member

Kaeshelle Cooke, Journalist (University of Bath / Goldsmiths College)

Mike Finn, Director of Liberal Arts, University of Exeter

Robyn Orfitelli, Lecturer, University of Sheffield

Cristina Fernández Recasens, Catalan Language and Culture Teaching Fellow & postdoctoral researcher, University of Birmingham

Ellen Clifford, Disabled People Against Cuts

Tom Cutterham, Senior Lecturer, University of Birmingham

Gráinne Charlton, Research Associate, University of Birmingham

Mike Moore, Branch Secretary, University of Birmingham UNISON

Sandy Nicoll, Branch Secretary, SOAS UNISON

Mark Adcock, University of Leeds Branch

