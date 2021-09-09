Klaagzang du jour: The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

Een song over de laatste dagen van de Amerikaanse Burgeroorlog, geschreven vanuit het perspectief van een arme boer en soldaat uit het Zuiden. Componist Robbie Robertson krijgt het voor elkaar je daadwerkelijk sympathie te laten voelen voor een man die overduidelijk aan de verkeerde kant vocht. Dat is natuurlijk razendknap, maar om voor de hand liggende redenen ook nogal problematisch. Het was nooit Robertson’s bedoeling dat The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down een anthem voor het Zuiden zou worden, maar het werd door veel mensen wél zo opgevat. Beslis zelf: is dit een humaan en waardig portret van een man die aan de verkeerde kant vocht en daarbij alles wat hem dierbaar was verloor, of is het een apologie voor een volstrekt fout regime?

Virgil Caine is my name and I served on the Danville train,

‘Till Stoneman’s cavalry came and they tore up the tracks again

In the winter of ’65, we were hungry, just barely alive

By May the tenth, Richmond had fell, it’s a time I remember oh so well



The night they drove old Dixie down, and all the bells were ringing

The night they drove old Dixie down, and the people were singing

They went “La, la, la-la, la, la, la, la-la, la-la, la-la, la”



Back with my wife in Tennessee, when one day she called to me

“Virgil, quick, come see, there goes the Robert E. Lee”

Now I don’t mind choppin’ wood, and I don’t care if the money’s no good

You take what you need and leave the rest

But they should never have taken the very best



The night they drove old Dixie down, and all the bells were ringing

The night they drove old Dixie down, and the people were singing

They went “La, la, la-la, la, la, la, la-la, la-la, la-la, la”

Like my father before me, I will work the land

And like my brother above me, who took a rebel stand

He was just eighteen, proud and brave, but a Yankee laid him in his grave

I swear by the blood below my feet

You can’t raise a Caine back up when he’s in defeat

The night they drove old Dixie down, and all the bells were ringing

The night they drove old Dixie down, and the people were singing

They went “La, la, la-la, la, la, la, la-la, la-la, la-la, la”

Dit is een dag om dit nummer te gedenken, vanwege de verwijdering van het beeld van Robert E. Lee in Richmond, ooit de hoofdstad van de Confederatie. Het beeld was niet “historische documentatie” maar een opgestoken middelvinger tegen de zwarte bevolking in de eerste plaats.

Er zijn veel “zwarte” versies van dit lied zodat er geen misverstand hoeft te bestaan over de bedoeling. (AJvdK)

