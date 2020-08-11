Oppositieleidster Belarus vlucht en roept onder dwang op het verzet te staken

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Svjatlana Tsichanovskaja*) is inmiddels naar Litouwen gevlucht, wat als een in de steek laten van het verzet op straat gezien zou kunnen worden. (“Gevlucht” is het oorspronkelijke verhaal, waarschijnlijker is zij over de grens geschoven.)
Of het verzet verder gedemoraliseerd is nu is weer een kwestie van afwachten.

Of het regime denkt niet dat het volk zo dom is maar weet juist hoe intimideren werkt.
En dat de tegenkandidate er geïntimideerd en bedrukt uitziet is deel van de vertoning waarmee Loekasjenka en zijn kliek de boodschap doorgeeft.

Nee, Belarus is niet de “laatste dictatuur” van Europa, het is wel de grofste van deze tijd.

Lees ook hier

*) Er zijn veel omzettingen van haar naam, afgezien van de “gewone” afwijkingen die men kan tegenkomen is er ook het punt dat Wit-Rusland maar nauwelijks Witrussischtalig is. Dit is een transcriptie van de Witrussische vorm.

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben