Oppositieleidster Belarus vlucht en roept onder dwang op het verzet te staken

Svjatlana Tsichanovskaja*) is inmiddels naar Litouwen gevlucht, wat als een in de steek laten van het verzet op straat gezien zou kunnen worden. (“Gevlucht” is het oorspronkelijke verhaal, waarschijnlijker is zij over de grens geschoven.)

Of het verzet verder gedemoraliseerd is nu is weer een kwestie van afwachten.

Tsikhanouskaya read a statement from paper urging not to go to the square: “I, S.Tikhanovskaya, thank you for participating in the presidential election. The people of Belarus have made their choice. With gratitude and warmth, I appeal to all the citizens who have supported me — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 11, 2020

> Belarusians! I urge you to be prudent and respect the law. I don’t want blood and violence. I ask you not to confront the police, not to go out to the square, so as not to endanger your life. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. “ — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 11, 2020

My version: She was manipulated by KGB. She was threatened with the health or life of her husband or family. They probably showed her the video of tortures or something. She was giving a tough choice and decided to save someone's life. — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 11, 2020

Internet users identified the room by the sofa. It's the office of Central Electoral Commission, where God knows what Tsikhanouskaya has seen or heard. Pro-government media were first published and distributed this video. They believe people are stupid. pic.twitter.com/Wt4FawXEQW — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 11, 2020

Of het regime denkt niet dat het volk zo dom is maar weet juist hoe intimideren werkt.

En dat de tegenkandidate er geïntimideerd en bedrukt uitziet is deel van de vertoning waarmee Loekasjenka en zijn kliek de boodschap doorgeeft.

Nee, Belarus is niet de “laatste dictatuur” van Europa, het is wel de grofste van deze tijd.

Tsikhanouskaya recoded a video saying leaving the country was a decision no one should have to face that some would understand and others would hate her for. Her husband is still improsoned in Belarus so the authorities have a lot of leverage. https://t.co/1t9TLaChO5 https://t.co/KVKrjRUDoD — Simon Ostrovsky (@SimonOstrovsky) August 11, 2020

*) Er zijn veel omzettingen van haar naam, afgezien van de “gewone” afwijkingen die men kan tegenkomen is er ook het punt dat Wit-Rusland maar nauwelijks Witrussischtalig is. Dit is een transcriptie van de Witrussische vorm.