Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-24 levert Laura Nyro met Nested op. Ik kies daarvan de titel die verwijst naar waar zij zelf haar sporen in verdiend heeft: Rhythm and blues.

Mama where’s my silver shoes?

Mama where is my perfume?

Mama said, “Don’t go down”

But tonight my baby’s gonna take me downtown

Rock me, roll me, rhythm and blues

Rock me, roll me, rhythm and blues

Daddy said, “Don’t go down”

But tonight the blue fox is gonna take me downtown

That blue fox brought me flowers

He said, “We’ll harmonize by starlight

Party light, currents of music

Through the fields and country nights music”

Be good to yourself it’s the least you can do

Be good to yourself it’s the most you can do

Mr. Fox I? m ready, baby, baby, baby I’m feelin? half crazy

My heart is burnin’, burnin’ for rhythm and blues

Rock me, roll me, rhythm and blues

Rock me, roll me, rhythm and blues

Mama said, “Don’t go down”

But tonight the blue fox gonna take me downtown

Tonight my baby’s gonna take me downtown, all the way down



1978