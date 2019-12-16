Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-24 levert Laura Nyro met Nested op. Ik kies daarvan de titel die verwijst naar waar zij zelf haar sporen in verdiend heeft: Rhythm and blues.
Mama where’s my silver shoes?
Mama where is my perfume?
Mama said, “Don’t go down”
But tonight my baby’s gonna take me downtown
Rock me, roll me, rhythm and blues
Rock me, roll me, rhythm and blues
Daddy said, “Don’t go down”
But tonight the blue fox is gonna take me downtown
That blue fox brought me flowers
He said, “We’ll harmonize by starlight
Party light, currents of music
Through the fields and country nights music”
Be good to yourself it’s the least you can do
Be good to yourself it’s the most you can do
Mr. Fox I? m ready, baby, baby, baby I’m feelin? half crazy
My heart is burnin’, burnin’ for rhythm and blues
Rock me, roll me, rhythm and blues
Rock me, roll me, rhythm and blues
Mama said, “Don’t go down”
But tonight the blue fox gonna take me downtown
Tonight my baby’s gonna take me downtown, all the way down
1978