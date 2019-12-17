Liederen van bevrijding

“Iconischer” kan het niet – waar Bob Marley, Johnny Cash en Joe Strummer samenkomen. Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-25 levert, hoe toepasselijk bij het eerdere vandaag, de apocriefe lp The devil’s right hand van Johnny Cash op. De keuze lag voor de hand.
Old pirates, yes, they rob I
Sold I to the merchant ships
Minutes after they took I
From the bottomless pit
But my hand was made strong
By the hand of the Almighty
We forward in this generation
Triumphantly
Won’t you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
None but ourselves can free our minds!
Have no fear for atomic energy
Cause none of them can stop the time
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Some say it’s just a part of it
We’ve got to fulfill the book
Won’t you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
Redemption song, 2002