Een krachtige burcht

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-26 levert Tower of strength van Gene McDaniels op, een artiest die nog veel te weinig is langsgekomen. Hij zou zich later ontpoppen tot geëngageerd auteur van muziek voor anderen (Roberta Flack bovenal), hier het titelnummer, werk van Burt Bacharach van voor diens samenwerking met Hal David.

If I were a tower of strength, I’d walk away

I’d look in your eyes and here’s what I’d say

“i don’t want you, I don’t need you, I don’t love you any more”

And I’d walk out that door

You’d be down on your knees

You’d be calling to me-ee

But a tower of a-strength is a-something

I’ll never be

If I were a tower of strength, I’d watch you cry

I’d laugh at your tears and tell you goodbye

“i don’t want you, I don’t need you, I don’t love you any more”

And I’d walk out that door

You’d be down on your knees

You’d be calling to me-ee

But a tower of a-strength is a-something

I’ll never be

“i don’t want you, I don’t a-need you, I don’t love you any more”

And I’d walk out that door

You’d be down on your knees, ahh-huh

You’d be calling to me-ee-ee

But a tower of a-strength is a-something

I’ll never be



1961