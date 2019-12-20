Laten we het maïsveld afbranden

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-28 levert Etta James op, Come a little closer. Nou is zij in deze serie al eerder langsgekomen, maar dat zien we door de vingers. Vooral als het de gelegenheid is dit geweldige duistere bluesnummer van nota bene Randy Newman te laten horen.
Let’s burn down the cornfield
Let’s burn down the cornfield
And we can listen to it burn
You hide behind the oak tree
You hide behind the oak tree
Stay out of danger ‘til I return
Oh, it’s so good
On a cold night
To have a fire
Burnin’ warm and bright
You hide behind the oak tree
You hide behind the oak tree
Stay out of danger ‘til I return
Let’s burn down the cornfield
Let’s burn down the cornfield
And I’ll make love to you while it’s burning
Let’s burn down the cornfield, 1984