Laten we het maïsveld afbranden

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-28 levert Etta James op, Come a little closer. Nou is zij in deze serie al eerder langsgekomen, maar dat zien we door de vingers. Vooral als het de gelegenheid is dit geweldige duistere bluesnummer van nota bene Randy Newman te laten horen.

Let’s burn down the cornfield

Let’s burn down the cornfield

And we can listen to it burn

You hide behind the oak tree

You hide behind the oak tree

Stay out of danger ‘til I return

Oh, it’s so good

On a cold night

To have a fire

Burnin’ warm and bright

You hide behind the oak tree

You hide behind the oak tree

Stay out of danger ‘til I return

Let’s burn down the cornfield

Let’s burn down the cornfield

And I’ll make love to you while it’s burning



Let’s burn down the cornfield, 1984