Zal de kring ongebroken blijven

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-29 levert Jack Elliott op, de lp van de gelijknamige artiest op het Vanguard-label. Embarras du choix weer, ik kies deze hymne, traditional maar de tekst zoals door Jack Elliott gezongen stamt van A.P. Carter van de Carter Family. Elliott klinkt dan weer behoorlijk als Bill Monroe die het in 1936 met zijn broer Charlie heeft opgenomen. Op mondharmonica Tedham Porterhouse, beter bekend als Bob Dylan.
I was standing by the window
On one cold and cloudy day
When I saw the hearse come rolling
For to carry my mother away
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by Lord, by and by
There’s a better home awaiting
In the sky Lord, in the sky
I said to the undertaker
Undertaker please drive slow
For this lady you are carrying
Lord I hate to see her go
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by Lord, by and by
There’s a better home awaiting
In the sky Lord, in the sky
Oh, I followed close behind her
Tried to hold up and be brave
But I could not hide my sorrow
When they laid her in the grave
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by Lord, by and by
There’s a better home awaiting
In the sky Lord, in the sky
1964