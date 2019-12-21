Zal de kring ongebroken blijven

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-29 levert Jack Elliott op, de lp van de gelijknamige artiest op het Vanguard-label. Embarras du choix weer, ik kies deze hymne, traditional maar de tekst zoals door Jack Elliott gezongen stamt van A.P. Carter van de Carter Family. Elliott klinkt dan weer behoorlijk als Bill Monroe die het in 1936 met zijn broer Charlie heeft opgenomen. Op mondharmonica Tedham Porterhouse, beter bekend als Bob Dylan.

I was standing by the window

On one cold and cloudy day

When I saw the hearse come rolling

For to carry my mother away

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by Lord, by and by

There’s a better home awaiting

In the sky Lord, in the sky

I said to the undertaker

Undertaker please drive slow

For this lady you are carrying

Lord I hate to see her go

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by Lord, by and by

There’s a better home awaiting

In the sky Lord, in the sky

Oh, I followed close behind her

Tried to hold up and be brave

But I could not hide my sorrow

When they laid her in the grave

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by Lord, by and by

There’s a better home awaiting

In the sky Lord, in the sky



1964