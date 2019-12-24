De tijd om de grens te trekken tussen goed en kwaad

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-32 is Pressure cookin’ van Labelle, zo heetten ze inmiddels in 1973. Ze zijn in deze serie al eerder langsgekomen, datheb je met blindelingse grepen. De opmerkelijkste track die niet door Nona Hendryx is geschreven is al veel eerder langsgekomen.

Maar ook het titelnummer riekt naar revolte en lijkt toepasselijker dan ooit.

Pressure cookin’, pressure cookin’

Pressure cookin’, keep the lid on

Keep it on

In the city, nothin’s doin’

You know a man without a cause could lose his soul

It’s a pity, trouble’s brewin’

And it’s a crime people are cryin’ “police patrol”

And I can feel it rising higher

Pressure cookin’, pressure cookin’

Pressure cookin’, keep the lid on

To the children who must suffer

You have to try to make your fight for all mankind

Make a circle that can’t be broken

Now’s the time to draw the line twixt right or wrong

I can smell it, something’s burnin’

Pressure cookin’, pressure cookin’

Pressure cookin’, keep the lid on