Soulklassieker du jour: As

Stevie Wonder’s ode aan de aardse liefde, die in deze song een religieuze, universele betekenis krijgt. Sommige liedjes op Songs In The Key Of Life hadden aan kwaliteit gewonnen wanneer ze met de helft ingekort waren (Isn’t She Lovely is een berucht voorbeeld), maar As had van mij nog tien minuten door mogen gaan.
[Verse 1]
As around the sun the earth knows she’s revolving
And the rosebuds know to bloom in early May
Just as hate knows love’s the cure
You can rest your mind assure
That I’ll be loving you always
As now can’t reveal the mystery of tomorrow
But in passing will grow older every day
Just as all is born is new
Do know what I say is true
That I’ll be loving you always
[Refrain]
Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky (Always)
Until the ocean covers every mountain high (Always)
Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea (Always)
Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream
[Verse 2]
Did you know that true love asks for nothing
Her acceptance is the way we pay
Did you know that life has given love a guarantee
To last through forever and another day
Just as time knew to move on since the beginning
And the seasons know exactly when to change
Just as kindness knows no shame
Know through all your joy and pain
That I’ll be loving you always
Could make me the past but that I mustn’t fear
For I’ll know deep in my mind
The love of me I’ve left behind
Cause I’ll be loving you always
[Refrain]
Until the day is night and night becomes the day (Always)
Until the trees and seas just up and fly away (Always)
Until the day that 8 times 8 times 8 is 4 (Always)
Until the day that is the day that are no more
(Did you know that you’re loved by somebody?)
Until the day the earth starts turning right to left (Always)
Until the earth just for the sun denies itself (I’ll be loving you forever)
Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through (Always)
Until the day that you are me and I am you (Always)
Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky (Always)
Until the ocean covers every mountain high (Always)
[Bridge]
We all know sometimes life’s hates and troubles
Can make you wish you were born in another time and space
But you can bet your life times that and twice its double
That God knew exactly where he wanted you to be placed
So make sure when you say you’re in it but not of it
You’re not helping to make this earth a place sometimes called Hell
Change your words into truths and then change that truth into love
And maybe our children’s grandchildren
And their great-great grandchildren will tell
I’ll be loving you
Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky (Loving you)
Until the ocean covers every mountain high (Loving you)
Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea (Loving you)
Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream (Be loving you)
Until the day is night and night becomes the day (Loving you)
Until the trees and seas just up and fly away (Loving you)
Until the day that 8 times 8 times 8 is 4 (Loving you)
Until the day that is the day that are no more (Loving you)
Until the day the earth starts turning right to left (Be loving you)
Until the earth just for the sun denies itself (Loving you)
Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through (Loving you)
Until the day that you are me and I am you (Now ain’t that loving you?)
Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky (Ain’t that loving you?)
Until the ocean covers every mountain high (And I’ve got to say always)
Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea (Always)
Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream-Um (Always)
Until the day is night and night becomes the day (Always)
Until the trees and seas just up and fly away (Always)
Until the day that 8 times 8 times 8 is 4
Until the day that is the day that are no more
Until the day the earth starts turning right to left (Always)
Until the earth just for the sun denies itself
Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through
Until the day that you are me and I am you
Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky
Until the ocean covers every mountain high
Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea
Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream
Until the day is night and night becomes the day
Until the trees and seas just up and fly away
Until the day that 8 times 8 times 8 is 4
Until the day that is the day that are no more
Until the day the earth starts turning right to left
Until the earth just for the sun denies itself
Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through
Until the day that you are me and I am you
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Stevie Wonder in 1973 – Door Motown Records – eBay itemphoto back, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22535008