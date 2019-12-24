Soulklassieker du jour: As

Stevie Wonder’s ode aan de aardse liefde, die in deze song een religieuze, universele betekenis krijgt. Sommige liedjes op Songs In The Key Of Life hadden aan kwaliteit gewonnen wanneer ze met de helft ingekort waren (Isn’t She Lovely is een berucht voorbeeld), maar As had van mij nog tien minuten door mogen gaan.

[Verse 1]

As around the sun the earth knows she’s revolving

And the rosebuds know to bloom in early May

Just as hate knows love’s the cure

You can rest your mind assure

That I’ll be loving you always

As now can’t reveal the mystery of tomorrow

But in passing will grow older every day

Just as all is born is new

Do know what I say is true

That I’ll be loving you always

[Refrain]

Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky (Always)

Until the ocean covers every mountain high (Always)

Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea (Always)

Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream

[Verse 2]

Did you know that true love asks for nothing

Her acceptance is the way we pay

Did you know that life has given love a guarantee

To last through forever and another day

Just as time knew to move on since the beginning

And the seasons know exactly when to change

Just as kindness knows no shame

Know through all your joy and pain

That I’ll be loving you always

As today I know I’m living but tomorrow

Could make me the past but that I mustn’t fear

For I’ll know deep in my mind

The love of me I’ve left behind

Cause I’ll be loving you always

[Refrain]

Until the day is night and night becomes the day (Always)

Until the trees and seas just up and fly away (Always)

Until the day that 8 times 8 times 8 is 4 (Always)

Until the day that is the day that are no more

(Did you know that you’re loved by somebody?)

Until the day the earth starts turning right to left (Always)

Until the earth just for the sun denies itself (I’ll be loving you forever)

Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through (Always)

Until the day that you are me and I am you (Always)

Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky (Always)

Until the ocean covers every mountain high (Always)

[Bridge]

We all know sometimes life’s hates and troubles

Can make you wish you were born in another time and space

But you can bet your life times that and twice its double

That God knew exactly where he wanted you to be placed

So make sure when you say you’re in it but not of it

You’re not helping to make this earth a place sometimes called Hell

Change your words into truths and then change that truth into love

And maybe our children’s grandchildren

And their great-great grandchildren will tell

I’ll be loving you

[Refrain]

Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky (Loving you)

Until the ocean covers every mountain high (Loving you)

Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea (Loving you)

Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream (Be loving you)

Until the day is night and night becomes the day (Loving you)

Until the trees and seas just up and fly away (Loving you)

Until the day that 8 times 8 times 8 is 4 (Loving you)

Until the day that is the day that are no more (Loving you)

Until the day the earth starts turning right to left (Be loving you)

Until the earth just for the sun denies itself (Loving you)

Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through (Loving you)

Until the day that you are me and I am you (Now ain’t that loving you?)

Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky (Ain’t that loving you?)

Until the ocean covers every mountain high (And I’ve got to say always)

Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea (Always)

Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream-Um (Always)

Until the day is night and night becomes the day (Always)

Until the trees and seas just up and fly away (Always)

Until the day that 8 times 8 times 8 is 4

Until the day that is the day that are no more

Until the day the earth starts turning right to left (Always)

Until the earth just for the sun denies itself

Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through

Until the day that you are me and I am you

Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky

Until the ocean covers every mountain high

Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea

Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream

Until the day is night and night becomes the day

Until the trees and seas just up and fly away

Until the day that 8 times 8 times 8 is 4

Until the day that is the day that are no more

Until the day the earth starts turning right to left

Until the earth just for the sun denies itself

Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through

Until the day that you are me and I am you

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Stevie Wonder in 1973 – Door Motown Records – eBay itemphoto back, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22535008