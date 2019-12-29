De zeekapitein

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-37 levert The North Star Grassman and the ravens van Sandy Denny op. Hiervan kies ik The sea captain.

To cross the wide sea I deserted

From the shore I did fly

I thought it time that I travelled

So I took to the roads of the sky

It was late and the wind it did gently blow

Oh the night it was calm

I saw the flower of the ocean

And the universe did me noo harm

It said to fly on

The sea captain he loved the ocean

But his ship was on fire

His hands they did stretch out before him

For to take one of many desires

But there was no time

Across the wide sea he departed

From the ship he did fly

He thought it time that he travelled

And I saw him as he passed by

And I saw him as he passed by



1971