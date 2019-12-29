De zeekapitein

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-37 levert The North Star Grassman and the ravens van Sandy Denny op. Hiervan kies ik The sea captain.
To cross the wide sea I deserted
From the shore I did fly
I thought it time that I travelled
So I took to the roads of the sky
It was late and the wind it did gently blow
Oh the night it was calm
I saw the flower of the ocean
And the universe did me noo harm
It said to fly on
The sea captain he loved the ocean
But his ship was on fire
His hands they did stretch out before him
For to take one of many desires
But there was no time
Across the wide sea he departed
From the ship he did fly
He thought it time that he travelled
And I saw him as he passed by
1971