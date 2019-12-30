Mijn kat genaamd Hond uitlaten

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-38 levert Walkin’ my cat named Dog van Norma Tanega op. Tot mijn verwondering is die hele zangeres nog niet langsgeweest, dus ik ga niet nuffig iets anders dan het titelnummer kiezen. Het maakt mij nog steeds zo blij als meer dan een halve eeuw geleden.
I’m walkin’ all around the town
Singin’ all the people down
Talkin’ around, talkin’ around
Me and my cat named Dog
Are walkin’ high against the fog
Singin’ the sun, singin’ the sun
Happy, sad and crazy wonder
Chokin’ up my mind with perpetual dreamin’
I’m driftin’ up and down the street
Searchin’ for the sound of people
Swingin’ their feet, swingin’ their feet
Dog is a good old cat
People what you think of that?
That’s where I’m at, that’s where I’m at
Happy, sad and crazy wonder
Chokin’ up my mind with perpetual dreamin’
Dog is a good old cat
People what you think of that?
That’s where I’m at, that’s where I’m at
That’s where I’m at