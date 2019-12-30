Mijn kat genaamd Hond uitlaten

Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie II-38 levert Walkin’ my cat named Dog van Norma Tanega op. Tot mijn verwondering is die hele zangeres nog niet langsgeweest, dus ik ga niet nuffig iets anders dan het titelnummer kiezen. Het maakt mij nog steeds zo blij als meer dan een halve eeuw geleden.

I’m walkin’ all around the town

Singin’ all the people down

Talkin’ around, talkin’ around

Me and my cat named Dog

Are walkin’ high against the fog

Singin’ the sun, singin’ the sun

Happy, sad and crazy wonder

Chokin’ up my mind with perpetual dreamin’

I’m driftin’ up and down the street

Searchin’ for the sound of people

Swingin’ their feet, swingin’ their feet

Dog is a good old cat

People what you think of that?

That’s where I’m at, that’s where I’m at

Happy, sad and crazy wonder

Chokin’ up my mind with perpetual dreamin’

Dog is a good old cat

People what you think of that?

That’s where I’m at, that’s where I’m at

That’s where I’m at