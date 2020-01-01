Aan de kant voor de incrowd

Tijd om de zichtbare gaten in de collectie aan te vullen, bijvoorbeeld met het origineel van The ‘In’ Crowd.

I’m in with the in crowd, I go where the in crowd goes

I’m in with the in crowd and I know what the in crowd knows

Anytime of the year, don’t you hear? Dressing fine, making time

We breeze up and down the street, we get respect from the people we meet

They make way day or night, they know the in crowd is out of sight

I’m in with the in crowd, I know every latest dance

When you’re in with the in crowd, it’s so easy to find romance

Any time of the year, don’t you hear? If it’s square, we ain’t there

We make every minute count, our share is always the biggest come out

Other guys imitate us, but the original is still the greatest, in crowd

Any time of the year, don’t you hear? Spendin’ cash, talkin’ trash

I’ll show you a real good time, come on with me

Leave your troubles behind

I don’t care where you’ve been, you ain’t been nowhere

Till you’ve been in

With the in crowd, with the in crowd, in crowd

We got a whole way of talking

We got a whole way of walking

With the in crowd



Dobie Gray, 1965



De (niet zo grote) hit werd later in het jaar nog even overgedaan met deze souljazzversie van het Ramsey Lewis Trio