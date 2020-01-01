Aan de kant voor de incrowd

Tijd om de zichtbare gaten in de collectie aan te vullen, bijvoorbeeld met het origineel van The ‘In’ Crowd.
I’m in with the in crowd, I go where the in crowd goes
I’m in with the in crowd and I know what the in crowd knows
Anytime of the year, don’t you hear? Dressing fine, making time
We breeze up and down the street, we get respect from the people we meet
They make way day or night, they know the in crowd is out of sight
I’m in with the in crowd, I know every latest dance
When you’re in with the in crowd, it’s so easy to find romance
Any time of the year, don’t you hear? If it’s square, we ain’t there
We make every minute count, our share is always the biggest come out
Other guys imitate us, but the original is still the greatest, in crowd
Any time of the year, don’t you hear? Spendin’ cash, talkin’ trash
I’ll show you a real good time, come on with me
Leave your troubles behind
I don’t care where you’ve been, you ain’t been nowhere
Till you’ve been in
With the in crowd, with the in crowd, in crowd
We got a whole way of talking
We got a whole way of walking
With the in crowd
Dobie Gray, 1965
De (niet zo grote) hit werd later in het jaar nog even overgedaan met deze souljazzversie van het Ramsey Lewis Trio