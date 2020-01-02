Popklassieker du jour: Running Up That Hill

Oorspronkelijk getiteld ‘A Deal With God’, maar daar kon platenmaatschappij EMI zich niet in vinden. Veel mensen denken dat Kate tijdelijk van plaats wil ruilen met God, maar die interpretatie is onjuist: “Ik probeerde te zeggen dat een man en een vrouw elkaar niet kunnen begrijpen omdat we nou een keer ‘man’ en ‘vrouw’ zijn. En als we echt elkaars rol over zouden nemen, we beiden weleens verrast zouden kunnen zijn”.

Hieronder de live-versie met David Gilmour op gitaar. Gilmour begreep als eerste dat Kate Bush een uitzonderlijk talent is. Hij bezorgde haar op haar zestiende(!) een platencontract bij EMI. Beiden zijn nog steeds goed bevriend.

[Verse 1]

It doesn’t hurt me

Do you want to feel how it feels?

Do you want to know, know that it doesn’t hurt me?

Do you want to hear about the deal that I’m making?

[Pre-Chorus 1]

You

It’s you and me

[Chorus]

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building

Say, if I only could, oh…

[Verse 2]

You don’t want to hurt me

But see how deep the bullet lies

Unaware I’m tearing you asunder

Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts

Is there so much hate for the ones we love?

Tell me, we both matter, don’t we?

[Pre-Chorus 2]

You

It’s you and me

It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy

[Chorus]

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building

Say, if I only could, oh…

[Pre-Chorus 2]

You

It’s you and me

It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy

[Bridge]

Oh come on, baby

Oh come on, darling

Let me steal this moment from you now

Oh come on, angel

Come on, come on, darling

Let’s exchange the experience, oh

[Chorus 2]

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

[Chorus 2]

Say, if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

[Chorus 2]

Say, if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

[Outro]

Say, if I only could

I’d be running up that hill

With no problems

If I only could, be running up that hill

If I only could, be running up that hill

