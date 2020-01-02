Popklassieker du jour: Running Up That Hill

Oorspronkelijk getiteld ‘A Deal With God’, maar daar kon platenmaatschappij EMI zich niet in vinden. Veel mensen denken dat Kate tijdelijk van plaats wil ruilen met God, maar die interpretatie is onjuist: “Ik probeerde te zeggen dat een man en een vrouw elkaar niet kunnen begrijpen omdat we nou een keer ‘man’ en ‘vrouw’ zijn. En als we echt elkaars rol over zouden nemen, we beiden weleens verrast zouden kunnen zijn”.
Hieronder de live-versie met David Gilmour op gitaar. Gilmour begreep als eerste dat Kate Bush een uitzonderlijk talent is. Hij bezorgde haar op haar zestiende(!) een platencontract bij EMI. Beiden zijn nog steeds goed bevriend.
[Verse 1]
It doesn’t hurt me
Do you want to feel how it feels?
Do you want to know, know that it doesn’t hurt me?
Do you want to hear about the deal that I’m making?
[Pre-Chorus 1]
You
It’s you and me
[Chorus]
And if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
Say, if I only could, oh…
[Verse 2]
You don’t want to hurt me
But see how deep the bullet lies
Unaware I’m tearing you asunder
Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts
Is there so much hate for the ones we love?
Tell me, we both matter, don’t we?
[Pre-Chorus 2]
You
It’s you and me
It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy
[Chorus]
And if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
Say, if I only could, oh…
[Pre-Chorus 2]
You
It’s you and me
It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy
[Bridge]
Oh come on, baby
Oh come on, darling
Let me steal this moment from you now
Oh come on, angel
Come on, come on, darling
Let’s exchange the experience, oh
[Chorus 2]
And if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
[Chorus 2]
Say, if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
[Chorus 2]
Say, if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
[Outro]
Say, if I only could
I’d be running up that hill
With no problems
If I only could, be running up that hill
If I only could, be running up that hill
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Permission obtained from the creator here (Archived here) – Philip Chappell aka squidneyImage courtesy of a user of the Kate Bush News & Info Forum, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41800584