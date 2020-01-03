Postpunkklassieker du jour: People Have The Power

Het is natuurlijk maar de vraag of het wel zo’n goed idee is Het Volk aan de macht te helpen – met de PVV/FVD-aanhang aan de macht ben je verzekerd van genocide – maar het valt niet te ontkennen dat dit een krachtig en inspirerend statement is: “Upon the meek the graces shower/It’s decreed: the people rule”. Geschreven door Patti en haar toenmalige echtgenoot, de in 1994 overleden Fred “Sonic” Smith.

[Verse 1]

I was dreaming in my dreaming

Of an aspect bright and fair

And my sleeping, it was broken

But my dream, it lingered near

In the form of shining valleys

Where the pure air recognized

And my senses newly opened

I awakened to the cry

[Pre-Chorus]

That the people have the power

To redeem the work of fools

Upon the meek the graces shower

It’s decreed: the people rule

[Chorus]

People have the power

People have the power

People have the power

People have the power

[Verse 2]

Vengeful aspect became suspect

And bending low as if to hear

And the armies ceased advancing

Because the people had their ear

And the shepherds and the soldiers

Lay beneath the stars

Exchanging visions and laying arms

To waste in the dust

[Pre-Chorus]

In the form of shining valleys

Where the pure air recognized

And my senses newly opened

I awakened to the cry

[Chorus]

People have the power

People have the power

People have the power

People have the power

[Verse 3]

Where there were deserts I saw fountains

Like cream the waters rise

And we strolled there together

With none to laugh or criticize

And the leopard and the lamb

Lay together truly bound

I was hoping in my hoping

To recall what I had found

[Pre-Chorus]

I was dreaming in my dreaming

God knows a purer view

As I lay down to my sleeping

I commit my dream to you

[Chorus]

People have the power

People have the power

People have the power

People have the power

[Bridge]

The power to dream, to rule

To wrestle the world from fools

It’s decreed: the people rule

It’s decreed: the people rule

Listen. I believe everything we dream

Can come to pass through our union

We can turn the world around

We can turn the earth’s revolution

[Chorus]

We have the power

People have the power

People have the power

People have the power

[Outro]

The power to dream, to rule

To wrestle the world from fools

It’s decreed: the people rule

It’s decreed: the people rule

We have the power

We have the power

The people have the power

We have the power

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Klaus Hiltscher – https://www.flickr.com/photos/khiltscher/3366086831/in/faves-24788065@N02/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15618531