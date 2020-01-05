Vlak voor de vernietiging

Een van de missers zoals ontdekt bij de tweede serie Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie: Eve of destruction. Ik moet zeggen dat ik de versie van de schrijver, tevens het origineel, van P.F. Sloan, de voorkeur gegeven zou hebben in zijn tijd. Maar Barry McGuire had de hit, en de versie komt krachtiger over. Beide 1965, wat is er veel veranderd, wat is er weinig veranderd.
The eastern world it is explodin’
Violence flarin’, bullets loadin’
You’re old enough to kill but not for votin’
You don’t believe in war, what’s that gun you’re totin’
And even the Jordan river has bodies floatin’
But you tell me over and over and over again my friend
Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction
Don’t you understand, what I’m trying to say?
Can’t you see the fears that I’m feeling today?
If the button is pushed, there’s no running away
There’ll be no one to save with the world in a grave
Take a look around you, boy, it’s bound to scare you, boy
And you tell me over and over and over again my friend
Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction
Yeah, my blood’s so mad, feels like coagulatin’
I’m sittin’ here, just contemplatin’
I can’t twist the truth, it knows no regulation
Handful of Senators don’t pass legislation,
And marches alone can’t bring integration
When human respect is disintegratin’
This whole crazy world is just too frustratin’
And you tell me over and over and over again my friend
Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction
Think of all the hate there is in Red China
Then take a look around to Selma, Alabama!
Ah, you may leave here, for four days in space
But when you return, it’s the same old place
The poundin’ of the drums, the pride and disgrace
You can bury your dead, but don’t leave a trace
Hate your next-door-neighbour, but don’t forget to say grace
And you tell me over and over and over and over again my friend
You don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction
No no you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction
P.F. Sloan
Barry McGuire