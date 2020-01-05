Vlak voor de vernietiging

Een van de missers zoals ontdekt bij de tweede serie Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie: Eve of destruction. Ik moet zeggen dat ik de versie van de schrijver, tevens het origineel, van P.F. Sloan, de voorkeur gegeven zou hebben in zijn tijd. Maar Barry McGuire had de hit, en de versie komt krachtiger over. Beide 1965, wat is er veel veranderd, wat is er weinig veranderd.

The eastern world it is explodin’

Violence flarin’, bullets loadin’

You’re old enough to kill but not for votin’

You don’t believe in war, what’s that gun you’re totin’

And even the Jordan river has bodies floatin’

But you tell me over and over and over again my friend

Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction

Don’t you understand, what I’m trying to say?

Can’t you see the fears that I’m feeling today?

If the button is pushed, there’s no running away

There’ll be no one to save with the world in a grave

Take a look around you, boy, it’s bound to scare you, boy

And you tell me over and over and over again my friend

Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction

Yeah, my blood’s so mad, feels like coagulatin’

I’m sittin’ here, just contemplatin’

I can’t twist the truth, it knows no regulation

Handful of Senators don’t pass legislation,

And marches alone can’t bring integration

When human respect is disintegratin’

This whole crazy world is just too frustratin’

And you tell me over and over and over again my friend

Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction

Think of all the hate there is in Red China

Then take a look around to Selma, Alabama!

Ah, you may leave here, for four days in space

But when you return, it’s the same old place

The poundin’ of the drums, the pride and disgrace

You can bury your dead, but don’t leave a trace

Hate your next-door-neighbour, but don’t forget to say grace

And you tell me over and over and over and over again my friend

You don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction

No no you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction



P.F. Sloan



Barry McGuire