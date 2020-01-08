De ogen van de nacht zien door je heen

Bij de Blindelingse Greep in de RG-Collectie kwam de duizendogige nacht van Horace Silver aan bod. Een origineel is niet te vinden, het is filmmuziek (de film heet ook zo) die zoals dat ging een standard is geworden.

Don’t whisper things to me you don’t mean

For words deep down inside can be seen by the night

The night has a thousand eyes

And it knows a truthful heart from one that lies

The romance may have cooled in the past

My love for you will be everlasting and bright

As bright as the starlit skies

And the wondrous night that has a thousand eyes

I’ve lived my life walking through a dream

For I knew that I would find this moment supreme

A night of bliss and tender sighs

And the smiling down of a thousand eyes

The night has a thousand eyes



Anne Shelton, 1948. Niet het origineel, wel zo’n beetje de oudste versie die op YT te vinden is



Harry Belafonte, 1950



Gloria Lynne, 1963

De titel blijkt gebaseerd op onderstaand negentiende-eeuws gedicht.

The night has a thousand eyes,

And the day but one;

Yet the light of the bright world dies

With the dying sun.

The mind has a thousand eyes,

And the heart but one;

Yet the light of a whole life dies

When love is done.

Francis William Bourdillon