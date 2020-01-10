Postpunkklassieker du jour: As Tears Go By

Na zijn vertrek uit Throbbing Gristle richtte Genesis P. Orridge samen met Alex Fergusson (Alternative TV) Psychic TV op. Vergeleken met Throbbing Gristle is het oeuvre van Psychic TV wat onevenwichtig, maar elk album bevat tenminste één pareltje. Deze wonderschone cover van de Jagger/Richards compositie As Tears Go By is – om eens een ketterse mening te verkondigen – superieur aan het origineel. Speciale aandacht voor de majestueuze synthmelodie.
[Chorus]
It is the evening of the day
I sit and watch the children play
Smiling faces I can see
But not for me
I sit and watch
As tears go by
[Verse]
My riches can’t buy everything
I want to hear the children sing
All I hear is the sound
Of rain falling on the ground
I sit and watch
As tears go by
[Chorus]
It is the evening of the day
I sit and watch the children play
Doing things I used to do
They think are new
I sit and watch
As tears go by
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By I, Bufu, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2382943