Postpunkklassieker du jour: As Tears Go By

Na zijn vertrek uit Throbbing Gristle richtte Genesis P. Orridge samen met Alex Fergusson (Alternative TV) Psychic TV op. Vergeleken met Throbbing Gristle is het oeuvre van Psychic TV wat onevenwichtig, maar elk album bevat tenminste één pareltje. Deze wonderschone cover van de Jagger/Richards compositie As Tears Go By is – om eens een ketterse mening te verkondigen – superieur aan het origineel. Speciale aandacht voor de majestueuze synthmelodie.

[Chorus]

It is the evening of the day

I sit and watch the children play

Smiling faces I can see

But not for me

I sit and watch

As tears go by

[Verse]

My riches can’t buy everything

I want to hear the children sing

All I hear is the sound

Of rain falling on the ground

I sit and watch

As tears go by

[Chorus]

It is the evening of the day

I sit and watch the children play

Doing things I used to do

They think are new

I sit and watch

As tears go by

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By I, Bufu, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2382943