Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Wars of Armageddon

Nog nooit is De Ondergang Van Alles zó dansbaar (én hilarisch) geweest als in deze krankzinnige mix van psychedelica en funk. Speciale aandacht voor gitarist Eddie Hazel die in absolute topvorm is.

I gotta go to work

What kind of shit is this

Keep that god-damn kid from crying

God damn it

When do we want freedom?

Now!

What do we want?

Freedom!

When do we want it?

Now!

Freedom!

Now!

Freedom!

Now!

More power to the people

More power to the people

More pussy to the power

More pussy to the people

More power to the pussy

More pussy to the power

Power to the pussy!

More peter to the eater

More power to the pussy

More pussy to the power

Right on, right on!

More power to the pussy

More pussy to the power

More power to the peter

More peter to the pussy

Right on!

God damn!

Look at that pollution!

It’s a fat funky person

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Par Richard Anderson — https://www.flickr.com/photos/memestate/140707090/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2189147