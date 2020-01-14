Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Wars of Armageddon

Nog nooit is De Ondergang Van Alles zó dansbaar (én hilarisch) geweest als in deze krankzinnige mix van psychedelica en funk. Speciale aandacht voor gitarist Eddie Hazel die in absolute topvorm is.
I gotta go to work
What kind of shit is this
Keep that god-damn kid from crying
God damn it
When do we want freedom?
Now!
What do we want?
Freedom!
When do we want it?
Now!
Freedom!
Now!
Freedom!
Now!
More power to the people
More power to the people
More pussy to the power
More pussy to the people
More power to the pussy
More pussy to the power
Power to the pussy!
More peter to the eater
More power to the pussy
More pussy to the power
Right on, right on!
More power to the pussy
More pussy to the power
More power to the peter
More peter to the pussy
Right on!
God damn!
Look at that pollution!
It’s a fat funky person
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Par Richard Anderson — https://www.flickr.com/photos/memestate/140707090/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2189147