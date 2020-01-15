Melancholieke klassieker du jour: All Things Must Pass

George Harrison’s melancholieke beschouwing over de sterfelijkheid van de mens en de Eindigheid van Alles werd door Lennon en McCartney afgewezen voor Let It Be. God mag weten waarom, gezien alle baggersongs van Lennon/McCartney die om onduidelijke redenen wél een plaats vonden op het album. Waarschijnlijk schreef Harrison op dit punt betere songs dan zowel John Lennon als Paul McCartney – iets wat duidelijk zou worden op Abbey Road – en hebben we hier te maken met een geval van professionele jalouzie: het valt niet mee te erkennen dat je jongere broertje ergens beter in is dan jij.
Harrison nam op gepaste wijze wraak met het triple-album All Things Must Pass, niet alleen het beste, maar ook het best verkóchte solo-album van een ex-Beatle.
Sunrise doesn’t last all morning
A cloudburst doesn’t last all day
Seems my love is up and has left you with no warning
It’s not always going to be this grey
All things must pass
All things must pass away
Sunset doesn’t last all evening
A mind can blow those clouds away
After all this, my love is up and must be leaving
It’s not always going to be this grey
All things must pass
All things must pass away
All things must pass
None of life’s strings can last
So, I must be on my way
And face another day
Now the darkness only stays the night-time
In the morning it will fade away
Daylight is good at arriving at the right time
It’s not always going to be this grey
All things must pass away
All things must pass
All things must pass away
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52835867