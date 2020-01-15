Melancholieke klassieker du jour: All Things Must Pass

George Harrison’s melancholieke beschouwing over de sterfelijkheid van de mens en de Eindigheid van Alles werd door Lennon en McCartney afgewezen voor Let It Be. God mag weten waarom, gezien alle baggersongs van Lennon/McCartney die om onduidelijke redenen wél een plaats vonden op het album. Waarschijnlijk schreef Harrison op dit punt betere songs dan zowel John Lennon als Paul McCartney – iets wat duidelijk zou worden op Abbey Road – en hebben we hier te maken met een geval van professionele jalouzie: het valt niet mee te erkennen dat je jongere broertje ergens beter in is dan jij.

Harrison nam op gepaste wijze wraak met het triple-album All Things Must Pass, niet alleen het beste, maar ook het best verkóchte solo-album van een ex-Beatle.

Sunrise doesn’t last all morning

A cloudburst doesn’t last all day

Seems my love is up and has left you with no warning

It’s not always going to be this grey

All things must pass

All things must pass away

Sunset doesn’t last all evening

A mind can blow those clouds away

After all this, my love is up and must be leaving

It’s not always going to be this grey

All things must pass

All things must pass away

All things must pass

None of life’s strings can last

So, I must be on my way

And face another day

Now the darkness only stays the night-time

In the morning it will fade away

Daylight is good at arriving at the right time

It’s not always going to be this grey

All things must pass

All things must pass away

All things must pass

All things must pass away

