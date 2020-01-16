Punkklassieker du jour: I Hate The Rich

Een vroege Amerikaanse punkband, geleid door de broertjes Tony en Chip Kinman. De leden van de band hielden er uitgesproken politieke opvattingen op na, iets dat je ongetwijfeld al had opgemaakt uit de titel van deze song. Het is geen Karl Marx (of zelfs Joe Strummer), maar het is wél een stuk makkelijker te behappen dan Das Kapital. In 1981 richten de beide broertjes Rank and File op, waarmee ze een voorloper werden van het cowpunk genre. Tony Kinman overleed in 2018 aan kanker.

I hate the rich

They should dig the ditch

I hate the rich

Got a life without a hitch, life without a hitch

I hate the rich

I don’t want their money

I hate the rich

And it ain’t so funny

Look at the poor

Crawling on the floor

Look at the poor

Always wanting more, always wanting more

Look at the poor

All they need is money

Look at the poor

Now it ain’t so funny

I hate the rich

Look at the poor

I hate the rich

I hate them all

I hate the rich

I don’t want their money

I hate the rich

And it ain’t so funny

Look at the poor

All they want is money

Look at the poor

Now it ain’t so funny

I hate the rich

Look at the poor

I hate the rich

I hate them all

I hate the rich

Look at the poor

I hate the rich

I hate them all