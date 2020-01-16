Punkklassieker du jour: I Hate The Rich

Een vroege Amerikaanse punkband, geleid door de broertjes Tony en Chip Kinman. De leden van de band hielden er uitgesproken politieke opvattingen op na, iets dat je ongetwijfeld al had opgemaakt uit de titel van deze song. Het is geen Karl Marx (of zelfs Joe Strummer), maar het is wél een stuk makkelijker te behappen dan Das Kapital. In 1981 richten de beide broertjes Rank and File op, waarmee ze een voorloper werden van het cowpunk genre. Tony Kinman overleed in 2018 aan kanker.
I hate the rich
They should dig the ditch
I hate the rich
Got a life without a hitch, life without a hitch
I hate the rich
I don’t want their money
I hate the rich
And it ain’t so funny
Look at the poor
Crawling on the floor
Look at the poor
Always wanting more, always wanting more
Look at the poor
All they need is money
Look at the poor
Now it ain’t so funny
I hate the rich
Look at the poor
I hate the rich
I hate them all
I hate the rich
I don’t want their money
I hate the rich
And it ain’t so funny
All they want is money
Look at the poor
Now it ain’t so funny
I hate the rich
Look at the poor
I hate the rich
I hate them all
I hate the rich
Look at the poor
I hate the rich
I hate them all