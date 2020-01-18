Stop je avondster weg

Geen andere reden dan dat dit door mijn hoofd speelt vandaag, en waarom ook niet.

Cut all the corners, step on the old routine

Oh what a joke these twenty-four years have been

Honey, in my mind I can see your star

I know who you are I’ve been learning

All right, so now we know which way the wind’s gonna blow

Let’s get up and go, no returning

Pack up your sorrow, put away your evening star

But don’t change your clothes, I like you just the way you are

I know you’ve been sleeping under a big black cloud

And you never been allowed to be honest

Well I’m no saint but I’ll carry you home

There’s a place of your own if you want it

Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Soon we’ll be sailors, sailing on the salty sea

Where the waves of the world would be the one and only company

Come up and see the world it’s like a ship going down

It’s running a-ground, it’s all over

But those flying fishes are gonna jump up and smile

Every league, every mile, to Terra Nova



Journey, Duncan Browne, 1972

Een one hit wonder in het VK met dit nummer.

In NL heeft hij met iets anders een hit gehad en haalt hij het jaarlijks in die vermaledijde top-2000 daarmee, wat mij gepast lijkt, ik hoor het zojuist voor het eerst en er is inderdaad niets aan.