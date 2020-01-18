Stop je avondster weg

Geen andere reden dan dat dit door mijn hoofd speelt vandaag, en waarom ook niet.
Cut all the corners, step on the old routine
Oh what a joke these twenty-four years have been
Honey, in my mind I can see your star
I know who you are I’ve been learning
All right, so now we know which way the wind’s gonna blow
Let’s get up and go, no returning
Pack up your sorrow, put away your evening star
But don’t change your clothes, I like you just the way you are
I know you’ve been sleeping under a big black cloud
And you never been allowed to be honest
Well I’m no saint but I’ll carry you home
There’s a place of your own if you want it
Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
Soon we’ll be sailors, sailing on the salty sea
Where the waves of the world would be the one and only company
Come up and see the world it’s like a ship going down
It’s running a-ground, it’s all over
But those flying fishes are gonna jump up and smile
Every league, every mile, to Terra Nova
Journey, Duncan Browne, 1972
Een one hit wonder in het VK met dit nummer.
In NL heeft hij met iets anders een hit gehad en haalt hij het jaarlijks in die vermaledijde top-2000 daarmee, wat mij gepast lijkt, ik hoor het zojuist voor het eerst en er is inderdaad niets aan.