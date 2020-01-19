De sterren zien of je trouw bent

Deze had u nog tegoed, het Andere Nummer Met Die Titel. Bobby Vee klonk enigszins als Buddy Holly, hij heeft ook een plaat opgenomen met de Crickets. Hier klinkt hij dan als Buddy met orkest. Hoe rubriceer je dit? Is het rock’n’roll?

They say that you’re a runaround lover

Though you say it isn’t so

But if you put me down for another

I’ll know, believe me, I’ll know

‘Cause the night has a thousand eyes

And a thousand eyes can’t help but see if you are true to me

So remember when you tell those little white lies

That the night has a thousand eyes

You say that you’re at home when you phone me

And how much you really care

Though you keep telling me that you’re lonely

I’ll know if someone is there

‘Cause the night has a thousand eyes

And a thousand eyes can’t help but see if you are true to me

So remember when you tell those little white lies

That the night has a thousand eyes

One of these days you’re gonna be sorry

‘Cause your game I’m gonna play

And you’ll find out without really tryin’

Each time that my kisses stray

‘Cause the night has a thousand eyes

And a thousand eyes will see me too

And no matter what I do

I could never disguise all my little white lies

‘Cause the night has a thousand eyes

So remember when you tell those little white lies

That the night has a thousand eyes



The night has a thousand eyes, 1962

Niet direct een romantisch-smachtend-naar-de-maan-en-de-sterren-kijken-nummer met dit filmpje… Een vroege clip, dat wel.