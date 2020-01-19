De sterren zien of je trouw bent

Deze had u nog tegoed, het Andere Nummer Met Die Titel. Bobby Vee klonk enigszins als Buddy Holly, hij heeft ook een plaat opgenomen met de Crickets. Hier klinkt hij dan als Buddy met orkest. Hoe rubriceer je dit? Is het rock’n’roll?
They say that you’re a runaround lover
Though you say it isn’t so
But if you put me down for another
I’ll know, believe me, I’ll know
‘Cause the night has a thousand eyes
And a thousand eyes can’t help but see if you are true to me
So remember when you tell those little white lies
That the night has a thousand eyes
You say that you’re at home when you phone me
And how much you really care
Though you keep telling me that you’re lonely
I’ll know if someone is there
‘Cause the night has a thousand eyes
And a thousand eyes can’t help but see if you are true to me
So remember when you tell those little white lies
That the night has a thousand eyes
One of these days you’re gonna be sorry
‘Cause your game I’m gonna play
And you’ll find out without really tryin’
Each time that my kisses stray
‘Cause the night has a thousand eyes
And a thousand eyes will see me too
And no matter what I do
I could never disguise all my little white lies
‘Cause the night has a thousand eyes
So remember when you tell those little white lies
That the night has a thousand eyes
The night has a thousand eyes, 1962
Niet direct een romantisch-smachtend-naar-de-maan-en-de-sterren-kijken-nummer met dit filmpje… Een vroege clip, dat wel.