Perfecte popsong du jour: Cruel To Be Kind

De openingstrack van Nick Lowe’s tweede solo-album, Labour of Lust. Lowe schreef de song samen met Ian Gomm, zijn maatje uit Brinsley Schwartz. De titel is een verwijzing naar Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “I must be cruel only to be kind/Thus bad begins, and worse remains behind”. De muzikale begeleiding wordt verzorgd door Rockpile, de band van Lowe’s andere maatje, Dave Edmunds.

Oh, I can’t take another heartache

Though you say you’re my friend

I’m at my wits’ end

You say your love is bona fide

But that don’t coincide

With the things that you do

And when I ask you to be nice, you say

You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind in the right measure

Cruel to be kind, it’s a very good sign

Cruel to be kind means that I love you, baby

(You’ve gotta be cruel)

You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind

Well, I do my best to understand, dear

But you still mystify

And I want to know why

I pick myself up off the ground

To have you knock me back down

Again and again

And when I ask you to explain, you say

You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind in the right measure

Cruel to be kind, it’s a very good sign

Cruel to be kind means that I love you, baby

(You’ve gotta be cruel)

You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Well, I do my best to understand, dear

But you still mystify

And I want to know why

I pick myself up off the ground

To have you knock me back down

Again and again

And when I ask you to explain, you say

You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind in the right measure

Cruel to be kind, it’s a very good sign

Cruel to be kind means that I love you, baby

(You’ve gotta be cruel)

You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind

(Cruel to be kind) Oh, in the right measure

(Cruel to be kind) Yeah, it’s a very, very, very good sign

(Cruel to be kind) It means that I love you, baby

(You’ve gotta be cruel)

You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind

(Cruel to be kind) Oh, in the right measure

(Cruel to be kind) Yes, it’s a very, very, very good sign

(Cruel to be kind) It means that I love you, baby

(You’ve gotta be cruel)

You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind

(Cruel to be kind) Oh, in the right measure

(Cruel to be kind) Yes, it’s a very, very, very good sign

