Folkklassieker du jour: Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key

Folklegende Woody Guthrie liet een aantal teksten na die hij niet op muziek had gezet. In 1992 vroeg Woody’s dochter Nora de Engelse singer/songwriter (en socialist) Billy Bragg de teksten alsnog op muziek te zetten. Bragg op zijn beurt benaderde zijn vrienden van Wilco. De samenwerking leverde het fantastische album Mermaid Avenue op. Guthrie staat natuurlijk vooral bekend om zijn politiek/sociaal getinte teksten, maar hij schreef wel degelijk ook prachtige ballades. Dit is daar wat mij betreft het mooiste voorbeeld van.

I lived in a place called Okfuskee

And I had a little girl in a holler tree

I said, “little girl, it’s plain to see

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me”

She said, “it’s hard for me to see

How one little boy got so ugly”

Yes, my little girly, that might be

But there ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Way over yonder in the minor key

Way over yonder in the minor key

There ain’t nobody that can sing like me

We walked down by the Buckeye Creek

To see the frog eat the goggle-eye bee

To hear the west wind whistle to the east

There ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Oh, my little girly, will you let me see

Way over yonder where the wind blows free?

Nobody can see in our holler tree

And there ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Way over yonder in the minor key

Way over yonder in the minor key

There ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Her mama cut a switch from a cherry tree

And laid it on the she and me

It stung lots worse than a hive of bees

But there ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Now I’ve walked a long long ways

Still look back to my Tanglewood days

I’ve led lots of girls since then to stray

Saying ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Way over yonder in the minor key

Way over yonder in the minor key

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Way over yonder in the minor key

Way over yonder in the minor key

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Ain’t nobody that can sing like me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Al Aumuller/New York World-Telegram and the Sun (uploaded by User:Urban) – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress’s Prints and Photographs divisionunder the digital ID cph.3c30859.This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing for more information., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4945422