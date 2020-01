Zij heeft een pijn in mij ontdekt

Weet u dat ik nu ik de tekst bekijk van dit geweldige nummer het dan toch tot mij doordringt dat het over een broodnodige drug moet gaan. “She”.



The only one I know, The Charlatans, 1990

The only one I know

Has come to take me away

The only one I know

Is mine when she stitches me

The only one I see

Has found an aching in me

The only one I see

Has turned her tongue into me

Everyone has been burned before

Everybody knows the pain

Everyone has been burned before

Everybody knows the pain

The only one I know

Never cries, never opens her eyes

The only one I know

Wide awake and then she’s away

The only one I see

Is mine when she walks down our street

The only one I see

Has carved her way into me

Everyone has been burned before

Everybody knows the pain

Everyone has been burned before

Everybody knows the pain

Everyone has been burned before

Everybody knows the pain

Everyone has been burned before

Everybody knows the pain

Bijna dertig jaar later op Glastonbury, geverfd haar, geen geloer naar schoenen meer, maar hete klinkt net als op de plaat.



Glastonbury 2019