Verknoei mijn tijd niet met je praatjes

Britblues – zo heeft het nooit geheten maar ik lanceer het maar even. Eind jaren zestig drongen witte Britse bluesbands tot de hitpuree door: Fleetwood Mac (ja, echt! van huis uit een bluesband), Ten Years After, Chicken Shack en meer. En de grootmeester John Mayall.

Tell me woman

Who you’re with tonight

If you’re on your own

That’s allright

But if you don’t want me with you

Don’t waste my time with your jive

Do you have a place

Where we could go?

Or does your mother

Want you home?

Don’t waste my time

I don’t have long

It’s hard to find a woman

When you know you’ll soon be gone

So break the rules

And tell me “yes”

I’ll prove to you

That love is best

But if you don’t want me with you

Don’t waste my time with your jive

In this big city

I’m high and dry-

I just can’t make out

Though I try

So if you don’t want me with you

Don’t waste my time with your jive



Don’t waste my time, 1969