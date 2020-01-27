Verknoei mijn tijd niet met je praatjes

Britblues – zo heeft het nooit geheten maar ik lanceer het maar even. Eind jaren zestig drongen witte Britse bluesbands tot de hitpuree door: Fleetwood Mac (ja, echt! van huis uit een bluesband), Ten Years After, Chicken Shack en meer. En de grootmeester John Mayall.
Tell me woman
Who you’re with tonight
If you’re on your own
That’s allright
But if you don’t want me with you
Don’t waste my time with your jive
Do you have a place
Where we could go?
Or does your mother
Want you home?
Don’t waste my time
I don’t have long
It’s hard to find a woman
When you know you’ll soon be gone
So break the rules
And tell me “yes”
I’ll prove to you
That love is best
But if you don’t want me with you
Don’t waste my time with your jive
In this big city
I’m high and dry-
I just can’t make out
Though I try
So if you don’t want me with you
Don’t waste my time with your jive
Don’t waste my time, 1969