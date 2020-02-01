Nostalgische klassieker du jour: And It Stoned Me

Van’s verslag van die ene magische dag in je jeugd die je nooit meer vergeet: “I suppose I was about twelve years old. We used to go to a place called Ballystockart to fish. We stopped in the village on the way up to this place and I went to this little stone house, and there was an old man there with dark weather-beaten skin, and we asked him if he had any water. He gave us some water which he said he’d got from the stream. We drank some and everything seemed to stop for me. Time stood still. For five minutes everything was really quiet and I was in this ‘other dimension’. That’s what the song is about”.

Moondance verscheen 2 jaar na het meesterwerk Astral Weeks. Astral Weeks werd én wordt algemeen gezien als één van de beste albums ooit, maar de plaat verkocht – ondanks alle lovende kritieken – voor geen meter. Voor Moondance gooide Van Morrison het roer radicaal om. De psychedelische folkjazz van Astral Weeks heeft plaats gemaakt voor soul en de cryptische stream of consciousness teksten van de voorganger zijn verdwenen. Moondance is warmer en – vooral – toegankelijker dan Astral Weeks. Van Morrison beschikt over een uniek talent voor het combineren van het aardse en het metafysische (het mystieke, als je wilt) en nergens komt dat beter tot uiting dan in dit juweeltje.

[Verse 1] Half a mile from the county fair

And the rain came pourin’ down

Me and Billy standin’ there

With a silver half a crown

Hands are full of fishin’ rods

And the tackle on our backs

We just stood there gettin’ wet

With our backs against the fence

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Hope it don’t rain all day

[Chorus]

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like Jelly Roll

And it stoned me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like going home

And it stoned me

[Verse 2]

Then the rain let up and the sun came up

And we were gettin’ dry

Almost let a pick-up truck nearly pass us by

So we jumped right in and the driver grinned

And he dropped us up the road

And we looked at the swim and we jumped right in

Not to mention fishing poles

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Let it run all over me

[Chorus]

Well it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like Jelly Roll

And it stoned me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like going home

And it stoned me

[Instrumental Verse]

[Verse 3]

On the way back home we sang a song

But our throats were getting dry

Then we saw the man from across the road

With the sunshine in his eyes

Well he lived all alone in his own little home

With a great big gallon jar

There were bottles too, one for me and you

And he said “Hey! There you are”

[Pre-Chorus 3]

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Get it myself from the mountain stream

[Chorus]

Well it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like Jelly Roll

And it stoned me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like going home

And it stoned me

Well it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like Jelly Roll

And it stoned me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like going home

And it stoned me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Warner Bros. Records – Billboard, page 1, 29 July 1972, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27167406