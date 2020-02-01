Is het liefde? Andy Gill RIP

De Gang of Four is wel al een paar keer langs geweest, maar misschien niet genoeg. De aanleiding vandaag is het overlijden van Andy Gill, gitarist en oprichter van de band. Een echt postpunk-disconummer van zijn hand.
No one lives in the future, no one lives in the past
The men who own the city make more sense than we do
Their actions are clear, their lives are their own
But you, went behind glass
Don’t let this boy go, don’t let this boy go
So long to the city, we’ll retell the story they wrote
My lips part to talk but I forgot what I was trying to remember
And that will remain unsaid
Is it love, love that’s on your mind
Love, not just of a certain kind
Love, no no not just of a certain kind
Is it love, love that’s on your mind
The men who own the city make more sense than we do
But you, went behind glass
Ain’t what we do without consequence
I’m saying it, I’m saying it
My lips part to talk but I forgot what I was trying to remember
And that will remain unsaid
Is it love?, 1984
(Andy Gill links op de uitgelichte afbeelding)