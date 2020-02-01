Is het liefde? Andy Gill RIP

De Gang of Four is wel al een paar keer langs geweest, maar misschien niet genoeg. De aanleiding vandaag is het overlijden van Andy Gill, gitarist en oprichter van de band. Een echt postpunk-disconummer van zijn hand.

No one lives in the future, no one lives in the past

The men who own the city make more sense than we do

Their actions are clear, their lives are their own

But you, went behind glass

Don’t let this boy go, don’t let this boy go

So long to the city, we’ll retell the story they wrote

My lips part to talk but I forgot what I was trying to remember

And that will remain unsaid

Is it love, love that’s on your mind

Love, not just of a certain kind

Love, no no not just of a certain kind

Is it love, love that’s on your mind

The men who own the city make more sense than we do

But you, went behind glass

Ain’t what we do without consequence

I’m saying it, I’m saying it

My lips part to talk but I forgot what I was trying to remember

And that will remain unsaid



Is it love?, 1984

(Andy Gill links op de uitgelichte afbeelding)