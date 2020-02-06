Unilever wast witter

Chumbawamba – bij het (Grote) Publiek alleen bekend van die ene, overigens voortreffelijke, single. In 1986 maakten ze dit, en ik vind het onbegrijpelijk dat dit mij/ons destijds ontgaan is. Alsnog…

(White-whitewash, white-whitewash)

When you don’t want to feed the world

When you just want to feed your bank balance

Wash your guilt away (Whitewash)

Unilever

Washes whiter (whitewash)

Soap to clean those dirty hands

And a slap for the people who work the land

Unilever (whitewash, whitewash)

Man-made hunger (whitewash)

Soap in our eyes (white-whitewash)

John West is the best (whitewash)

Old soap opera (whitewash)

No soap-reality (whitewash)

Legal slave trade (white-whitewash)

Domestos kills all known truths dead

(White-whitewash, white-whitewash)

Soap to wash the darkest stain

Profit covers up the pain

Of a slow, deliberate genocide

And all the dirt you want to hide

Take the black and wash it whiter (whitewash)

Brooke-Bond Oxo (whitewash)

Blue Band, Bird’s Eye (whitewash)

Lifebuoy, Sunsilk (whitewash)

Persil washes whiter (whitewash)

We make whitewash

(Whitewash)

We sell whitewash

(Whitewash)

Consume whitewash

Consumed by whitewash (whitewash)

[Simultaneously:] Unilever, Man-made hunger / Soap to wash the darkest stainSoap in our eyes, John West is the best / Profit covers up the painOf a slow, deliberate genocide / Old soap operaNo soap-reality / And all the dirt you want to hideLegal slave trade / Take the black and wash it whiteDomestos kills all known truths dead

Whitewash

Buy it

Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you

What are we prepared to do?

Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you

What are we prepared to do?

Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you

What are we prepared to do?

Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you

What are we prepared to do?

Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you

What are we prepared to do?

Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you

What are we prepared to do?

Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you

What are we prepared to do?

Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you

What are we prepared to do?

(kotsgeluiden)