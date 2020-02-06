Unilever wast witter

Chumbawamba – bij het (Grote) Publiek alleen bekend van die ene, overigens voortreffelijke, single. In 1986 maakten ze dit, en ik vind het onbegrijpelijk dat dit mij/ons destijds ontgaan is. Alsnog…
(White-whitewash, white-whitewash)
When you don’t want to feed the world
When you just want to feed your bank balance
Wash your guilt away (Whitewash)
Unilever
Washes whiter (whitewash)
Soap to clean those dirty hands
And a slap for the people who work the land
Unilever (whitewash, whitewash)
Man-made hunger (whitewash)
Soap in our eyes (white-whitewash)
John West is the best (whitewash)
Old soap opera (whitewash)
No soap-reality (whitewash)
Legal slave trade (white-whitewash)
Domestos kills all known truths dead
(White-whitewash, white-whitewash)
Soap to wash the darkest stain
Profit covers up the pain
Of a slow, deliberate genocide
And all the dirt you want to hide
Take the black and wash it whiter (whitewash)
Brooke-Bond Oxo (whitewash)
Blue Band, Bird’s Eye (whitewash)
Lifebuoy, Sunsilk (whitewash)
Persil washes whiter (whitewash)
We make whitewash
(Whitewash)
We sell whitewash
(Whitewash)
Consume whitewash
Consumed by whitewash (whitewash)
Soap in our eyes, John West is the best / Profit covers up the pain
Of a slow, deliberate genocide / Old soap opera
No soap-reality / And all the dirt you want to hide
Legal slave trade / Take the black and wash it white
Domestos kills all known truths dead
Whitewash
Buy it
Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you
What are we prepared to do?
Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you
What are we prepared to do?
Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you
What are we prepared to do?
Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you
What are we prepared to do?
Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you
What are we prepared to do?
Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you
What are we prepared to do?
Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you
What are we prepared to do?
Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you
What are we prepared to do?
(kotsgeluiden)